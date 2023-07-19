CHANGE LANGUAGE
Asia Cup 2023: Jay Shah Announces Fixtures, IND vs PAK on September 2 in Kandy - Check Full Schedule

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 19:40 IST

ACC announce schedule of Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023 Fixture Announced: As many as xx matches will be played across Pakistan and Sri Lanka with six teams competing in the continental championship

India and Pakistan will square off against each other on September 2 in Kandy as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah announced the fixture for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday. As many as 13 matches will be played across Pakistan and Sri Lanka with six teams competing in the continental championship.

Asia Cup 2023: Team Divison

Group AGroup B
PakistanSri Lanka
IndiaBangladesh
NepalAfghanistan

Shah took to Twitter on Wednesday evening and shared the complete schedule.

I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men’s ODI #AsiaCup2023, a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together! Let’s join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all," he tweeted.

The tournament begins on August 30. with the opening clash between hosts Pakistan and first-timer Nepal in Multan. The grand finale will be played in Colombo on September 17.

Asia Cup 2023 Fixtures: Group Stage

DateMatchVenue
30-Aug-23Pakistan vs NepalMultan, Pakistan
31-Aug-23Bangladesh vs Sri LankaKandy, SL
02-Sep-23Pakistan vs IndiaKandy, SL
03-Sep-23Bangladesh vs AfghanistanLahore, Pakistan
04-Sep-23India vs NepalKandy, SL
05-Sep-23Afghanistan vs Sri LankaLahore, Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Super 4s

DateMatchVenue
06-Sep-23A1 vs B2Lahore, Pakistan
09-Sep-23B1 vs B2Colombo, SL
10-Sep-23A1 vs A2Colombo, SL
12-Sep-23A2 vs B1Colombo, SL
14-Sep-23A1 vs B1Colombo, SL
15-Sep-23A2 vs B2Colombo, SL

Asia Cup 2023: Final: Super 4s 1 vs 2 @ Colombo, SL

Earlier on Tuesday, News18 CricketNext reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be announcing the schedule in an event in Lahore where the PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf will also unveil the trophy. The event was scheduled to begin at 7:15 PM (Pakistan time) but Shah tweeted out the fixtures in advance.

As per the hybrid model, Pakistan will host four games while the remaining nine games will be played in Sri Lanka. India will play all their games, including the knockouts if they advance, in Sri Lanka only.

