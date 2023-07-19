Asia Cup 2023: Jay Shah Announces Fixtures, IND vs PAK on September 2 in Kandy - Check Full Schedule

India and Pakistan will square off against each other on September 2 in Kandy as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah announced the fixture for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday. As many as 13 matches will be played across Pakistan and Sri Lanka with six teams competing in the continental championship.

Asia Cup 2023: Team Divison

Group A Group B Pakistan Sri Lanka India Bangladesh Nepal Afghanistan

Shah took to Twitter on Wednesday evening and shared the complete schedule.

“I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men’s ODI #AsiaCup2023, a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together! Let’s join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all," he tweeted.

The tournament begins on August 30. with the opening clash between hosts Pakistan and first-timer Nepal in Multan. The grand finale will be played in Colombo on September 17.

Asia Cup 2023 Fixtures: Group Stage

Date Match Venue 30-Aug-23 Pakistan vs Nepal Multan, Pakistan 31-Aug-23 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Kandy, SL 02-Sep-23 Pakistan vs India Kandy, SL 03-Sep-23 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Lahore, Pakistan 04-Sep-23 India vs Nepal Kandy, SL 05-Sep-23 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Lahore, Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Super 4s

Date Match Venue 06-Sep-23 A1 vs B2 Lahore, Pakistan 09-Sep-23 B1 vs B2 Colombo, SL 10-Sep-23 A1 vs A2 Colombo, SL 12-Sep-23 A2 vs B1 Colombo, SL 14-Sep-23 A1 vs B1 Colombo, SL 15-Sep-23 A2 vs B2 Colombo, SL

Asia Cup 2023: Final: Super 4s 1 vs 2 @ Colombo, SL

Earlier on Tuesday, News18 CricketNext reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be announcing the schedule in an event in Lahore where the PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf will also unveil the trophy. The event was scheduled to begin at 7:15 PM (Pakistan time) but Shah tweeted out the fixtures in advance.

As per the hybrid model, Pakistan will host four games while the remaining nine games will be played in Sri Lanka. India will play all their games, including the knockouts if they advance, in Sri Lanka only.