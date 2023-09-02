CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan Score Fifties; Get Standing Ovation from Virat Kohli and Co.

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 18:47 IST

Pallekele

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan (AP and X)

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya struck a 100-run partnership and scored fifties to help India rebuild against Pakistan in the Aisa Cup.

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya reached their one-day international fifties to help India recover after a shaky start in the Asia Cup clash against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday.

Ishan struck his fourth consecutive fifty and seventh overall in ODIs. The Indian wicket-keeper-batter reached his half-century off just 54 balls and along with  Hardik Pandya, stitched a 100+ run partnership to rebuild the India innings.

Hardik, on the other hand, reached his 12th ODI fifty in 62 balls.

The entire Indian dressing room stood up to applaud Ishan and Hardik for their knocks.

Rain had halted play twice as Pakistan picked up wickets soon after resumption.

First was when India was 15 for no loss in the sixth over. Then Shaheen Afridi struck with two crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma (11 off 22) and Virat Kohli (4 off 7).

The third batter to be dismissed was Shreyas Iyer (14 off 9) who pulled a shot ball from Haris Rauf straight to the midwicket fielder.

Then came the second break in play with the rain returning when India were struggling at 51 for three in 11.2 overs.

After play resumed, Haris Rauf got the wicket of Shubman Gill (10 off 32), who had been struggling in the middle.

Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte.
first published:September 02, 2023, 18:42 IST
last updated:September 02, 2023, 18:47 IST