3-MIN READ

Asia Cup 2023: DJ in Sri Lanka Plays 'Ram Siya Ram' During India vs Pakistan Clash

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 20:44 IST

Pallekele

India fans in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan (AP)

Everytime an Indian batter hit a Pakistan bowler for a boundary, the song 'Sia Ram' played in the stadim in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets to lead an inspired pace attack and bowl out India for 266 in Saturday’s blockbuster Asia Cup clash.

That is not what grabbed the attension of social media for fans.

Some X users with keen hearing, noticed that everytime India smakced a Pakistan bowler for a bpundary, the song ‘Sai Ram’ was being played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday.

India slipped to 66-4 before Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) hit back in a stand of 138 to hand their team a fighting total in their opening match of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to next month’s ODI World Cup in India.

Left-arm quick Shaheen rattled the opposition top order, taking the key wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India elected to bat first in the group match, which saw two rain breaks after a day of gloomy weather.

Shaheen made 4-35 and got able support from fellow quicks Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, both of whom picked up three wickets each.

The left-handed Kishan counter-attacked with boundaries to take the fight back to the opposition bowlers with Pandya.

Shaheen was given a two-over burst to break the stand but the batsmen stood firm and Kishan reached his fifty to loud cheers from the crowd and frustration from Pakistan, whose on-ground fielding remained sloppy.

Earlier Rohit swung Shaheen for a couple of fours, but the pace spearhead had his revenge on the first ball following a 33-minute stoppage to bowl the Indian captain for 11.

He then silenced the largely Indian crowd with the wicket of Kohli (4), who inside-edged an incoming delivery onto his stumps.

Rauf bowled the returning Shreyas Iyer as India slipped to 48-3 and soon lost opener Shubman Gill for 10 after a second rain interval.

He also finally sent Kishan back with the batsman caught out after his 81-ball knock, including nine fours and two sixes.

Pandya kept up the charge and hit Rauf for three boundaries in an over, but fell to Shaheen.

Number 10 Jasprit Bumrah made 16 before falling to Naseem as the Indian innings ended in 48.5 overs.

Ground staff covered the field as players left for the innings break after the return of a drizzle.

(With inputs from Agencies)

