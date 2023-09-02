Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Fans Hail King Shaheen as Afridi Castles Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Shaheen Afridi wreaked havoc by dismissing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with ‘unplayable’ deliveries after India won the toss and elected to bat first in an Asia Cup showdown against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday.

Play had been halted after the first three balls of the fifth over, due to rain and after play resumed, Afridi set up Rohit with near-perfect bowling.

After sending two balls that left the batter, Shaheen bowled a ball that nipped back in to beat Rohit’s defence as the off-stump went for a toss. The Indian captain was in utter shock as his expression immediately after being bowled told the whole story.

Rohit had to walk back after scoring 11 runs from 22 balls, having hit only two boundaries.

Shaheen though, was not done. Virat Kohli was next.

The Indian star batter had smashed Naseem Shah for a boundary with a silky cover drive through the off side. Shaheen had other ideas.

On the third ball of the seventh over, Shaheen bowled it short and outside off which Kohli tried to punch off the back foot. He ended up cutting it onto his stumps with his feet not going anywhere near the pitch of the ball.

Kohli was sent back to the dressing room with just four runs to his name.

It’s India’s first game in the one-day international tournament. Pakistan beat Nepal in the competition’s curtain raiser.

India have left out fast bowler Mohammad Shami and picked Shardul Thakur to provide more cover in batting. Pakistan opted to play the same team that won the first game against Nepal in Group A.

