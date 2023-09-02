India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli? Which Wicket Did Shaheen Afridi Enjoy More

Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with the left-arm fast-bowler taking 4 wickets to bowl out India for 266 in the Asia Cup Group A match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Though he tested openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, Shaheen was successful after the first rain interruption in India’s innings. Afridi found some movement to beat Rohit twice and finally got his man when the left-arm pacer got one to nip back and hit the top of the right-handed batter’s off-stump through the gate.

In his next over, Shaheen cramped Virat Kohli for room on an attempted punch, to which the right-handed batter could only chop onto his stumps. It also made Afridi the first bowler in international cricket to get Rohit and Kohli bowled in an ODI match in his electrifying opening spell.

“That was our plan with the new ball (to strike early). I think both (Virat and Rohit) were crucial wickets, every batter is the same for me. But I think I liked (taking) Rohit’s wicket better and enjoyed it more,” said Shaheen in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Under challenging conditions, India were reduced to 66/4, before Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) stepped up in a pressure situation to stitch an important 138-run partnership. While Kishan mixed sensibility with aggression, Pandya was calmness personified and upped the ante after the wicketkeeper-batter fell.

In the last ten overs of the innings, Afridi would take out Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over to lead a late Pakistan fightback and limit India to 266. Apart from him, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took three wickets each as Pakistan’s fiery bowling line-up shared all ten wickets up for grabs.

“The plans by our fast bowlers worked. Naseem is bowling at 150 kph, really happy with that, he’s really fast. The new ball might swing and seam, but should be easier as there’s nothing much after that. It will be easier to score runs once the ball gets old (in the run chase),” added Shaheen.

