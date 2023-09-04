Asia Cup 2023: Javagal Srinath to Officiate in 250th ODI as Match Referee

Former Indian pacer and current match referee, Javagal Srinath is set to officiate his 250th One-Day-International as ICC Match Referee during India’s second group stage match against Nepal on Monday.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

Srinath will become the fourth ICC Match Referee to achieve the milestone following the likes of Ranjan Madugalle, Chris Broad and Jeff Crowe.

Srinath will become only the fourth ICC Match Referee to achieve the milestone after Ranjan Madugalle, Chris Broad and Jeff Crowe.

“It feels great to be reaching this milestone as a match referee. It’s been 17 years on the circuit for me, and quite unbelievable that I have now officiated in more ODIs than I played,” Srinath said in an ICC release.

READ MORE: Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Set to Miss Nepal Game; Heads to Mumbai for Birth of His Child - News18

“I am privileged to be still associated with the game. I have had a wonderful run since my international debut as match referee in a Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo back in 2006 and will strive to do my best in the coming years,” said the former India pacer.

Srinath became an ICC Match Referee in 2006 and has since officiated in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2007, ICC Champions Trophy (2009 and 2013) and ICC T20 World Cup (2012, 2014, 2016 and 2021).

READ MORE: BCCI Finalises Squad for World Cup 2023: KL Rahul In, No Place for Sanju Samson - Report - News18

So far, he has also officiated in 65 Tests, 118 Men’s T20Is and 16 Women’s T20Is.

The 54-year-old Srinath has played 67 Tests for India, taking 236 wickets at an average of 30.49, including 10 fifers and a 10-for (in a single Test). His best figures were 8 for 86 (innings) and 13 for 132 (Test) against Pakistan in 1999.

Besides, he has featured in 229 ODIs, bagging 315 wickets at an average of 28.09 and an economy of 4.45, including seven four-fers and three fifers, with his best figures being five for 23 against Bangladesh in 1998.