‘If Any Sort of Question Mark, They Don't Need to be Around’: IND Legend’s Stern Reaction on Rahul, Iyer’s WC Chances

After conquering the Ireland T20Is, India’s next mission is the Asia Cup 2023 which begins next week. The men in blue will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele. Before boarding the flight to Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma & Co will assemble in Bengaluru for a training camp at the National Cricket Academy. The squad for the continental championship was announced on Monday which saw the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer after an injury break. Their presence would solve India’s middle-order woes but a lack of game-time for both of them still remains a concern.

Former India captain Kapil Dev said the Asia Cup is a perfect platform to Test Rahul and Iyer before the selectors finalise the 15-man squad for ICC World Cup 2023. Speaking with ABP News, Kapil said the players must express themselves in the forthcoming tournament and prove their fitness levels.

“You have a wonderful opportunity to create a team for the World Cup and the Asia Cup is a fine platform. I want these players to go and express themselves. But if there is any sort of question mark, they don’t need to be around. If you do not give them a chance, it will be unfair to not just the players but also the selectors. I am aware that the World Cup is taking place in India but you need to pick the best and fittest team,” Kapil Dev said.

The legendary all-rounder highlighted the importance of giving match-time to players before the showpiece event in India. He said if any of the selected players got injured and sidelined during the World Cup, that would be an injustice for those who were not selected.

“Ideally every player should be tested out. The World Cup is so close but you still haven’t given the players a chance? What if they head to the World Cup and then get injured? The entire team will suffer. Here, at least they will get a chance to bat or bowl a little and get some rhythm going.

“Worst case scenario, if the guys get injured again during the World Cup, it will be unfair to the players who will miss out on being part of the squad. The injured players who have returned need to be given a chance. If they are fit, then can play the World Cup. There is no shortage of talent, but if they are not fit, India will have a chance to make changes to the World Cup squad right away,” Kapil added.

While Shreyas has regained his match fitness, Rahul still has a niggle. On Monday, chief selector Ajit Agarkar informed that Rahul might miss the first two games of the Asia Cup. Thus, they have named a travelling reserve in Sanju Samson.