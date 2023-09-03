Asia Cup 2023 Matches in Colombo Likely to be Shifted Due to Heavy Rain Forecast

The Asia Cup matches in Colombo are likely to be shifted to different venue as the region is expected to get heavy rains in the coming weeks. The forecast for next week is not looking good and News18 CricketNext has reliably learnt that Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is deliberating moving Colombo matches to a different venue. Dambulla and Pallekele have emerged as the front-runners to host the Super 4 stage of the multi-nation tournament.

A senior BCCI official confirmed the development to CricketNext and said, “Yes, the discussions are underway and matches are most likely moving out of Colombo due to the weather forecast in the region."

Colombo, which was originally scheduled to host Super 4 matches from September 9, has been receiving heavy rainfall in last few days and forecast for the next week is not looking good either. Rain has already washed out the high-profile India-Pakistan clash in Pallekele on September 2 and the ACC is concerned by the not so promising forecast and the flood-like situation developing in Colombo.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi took a dig at ACC last night when rain didn’t allow result in what was turning out to be a gripping India-Pakistan contest. “How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in Sep 2022 or when IPL was played there in April 2014 and Sep 2020. Politics over sport. Unforgivable!,” Sethi tweeted.

The veteran administrator posted another tweet this evening where he pasted screenshot of weather forecast dominated by rain.

After the ongoing Bangladesh vs Afghanistan contest, two more Asia Cup matches, including the first game of Super 4 stage, will be played in Lahore before action completely shifts to Sri Lanka. Pakistan were the hosts of this edition of the Asia Cup but India’s refusal to travel there forced the tournament to be hosted in a hybrid model.

When the discussions were underway for the second venue along with Pakistan, Dubai, which has previously hosted Asia Cup, was discussed but wasn’t finalised due to heat in the region. It now remains to be seen how ACC tackles the current situation as rain threat is hovering over India’s second match vs Nepal in Pallekele on September 4. There is more than 50% chance of rain tomorrow.

A decision is likely to be taken in the next few days but chances of Colombo hosting the business leg of the tournament, including the final, are very minimum.