'Vintage Pakistan Cricket': Mohammad Rizwan Faces Wrath of Trolls After Horrible Run-out Against Nepal - WATCH

Flamboyant Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan faced the wrath of trolls after he got run out in the Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal on Wednesday at Multan Cricket Stadium. It was a brain-fade moment from Rizwan as he failed to drag his bat inside the line while completing the run and got out for 44. The wicketkeeper batter was looking in good touch and shared a crucial 86-run stand with Babar Azam to revive Pakistan’s innings after the openers’ early departure.

It was the fourth ball of the 24th over when Rizwan pushed the ball on cover to take a single but the direct hit ended his stay in the middle. He could have saved himself if he dragged the bat as his foot and bat were close to the crease but in the air when the ball hit the stumps.

The cricket fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, started trolling Rizwan for his brain fade moment which cost him big.

Meanwhile, he was not the first Pakistan batter to get run-out in the match. Earlier Rohit Paudel held his nerves well and executed a sensational run-out to dismiss Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq with a direct hit.

Imam was way short of crease when Paudel’s direct hit dislodged the bails at the non-striker’s end. Imam looked to steal a quick single after pushing the ball on mid-off. The southpaw went for a dive to save his wicket but he was almost out of the frame. He departed for 5 as Pakistan lost their openers for just 21.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the opening match of the Asia Cup against Nepal in Multan on Wednesday.

The six-nation Asia Cup is being co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, after India refused to tour Pakistan for political reasons.

Nepal is playing in the Asia Cup for the first time, after qualifying by winning the Asian Premier Cup in April.