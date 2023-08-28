‘India have a Good Team But... ’: Rizwan Predicts Winner of IND vs PAK Clash in Asia Cup 2023 - WATCH

The Asia Cup 2023 is around the corner and fans are eagerly awaiting the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan later this week. The stakes will be definitely high as the tournament is going to be a dress rehearsal for the World Cup-bound teams. Rohit Sharma & Co have been preparing for the continental event at a conditioning camp in Bengaluru. On the other hand, Babar Azam’s Pakistan have arrived in Multan for the opening game against Nepalafter defeating Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan shared his opinion about the age-old Asian rivalry during an interaction with Star Sports. The broadcaster dropped a clip of the conversation on X (formerly Twitter).

The face-off on September 2 in Pallekele will be Rizwan’s first-ever ODI against India and the Pakistan keeper-batter is well aware of the fact that performing well on this occasion is the only formula to succeed.

Speaking with Star Sports, Rizwan admitted that both nations have got a strong squad for the Asia Cup. The team that will handle the pressure better will have the edge.

“India have built a good team and so we have. They have their strengths and weaknesses, and we have too. It is a pressure match as the entire world will be watching it. I believe the main difference between a star player and a regular international player is experience. Whoever handles pressure better will win the game,” Rizwan was heard saying in the video.

India and Pakistan last time faced off for a 50-over game back in 2019 during the ICC ODI World Cup in England. The Men in Blue prevailed in the match, with Rohit Sharma leading from the front. The Indian opener played a blistering knock of 140 runs off 113 balls to help his side produce a mammoth 336 runs. After rain played a spoilsport, the match was reduced to 40 overs, with Pakistan having a revised target of 302 runs. Ultimately, India won the match by 89 runs as per the DLS method.

Pakistan will look to turn the table this year. The Babar Azam-led side has recently wrapped up a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka where they registered a 3-0 clean sweep against Afghanistan. Thanks to the victory, Pakistan currently occupies the top spot in the ICC Men’s ODI rankings.