Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Rizwan Stumps Fans With Gesture for Sri Lankan Groundsman

Mohammad Rizwan has been a crucial asset for Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023. He was instrumental in Pakistan’s qualification to the Super Four stage of the tournament. Renowned on the pitch as a fierce run-scoring machine, Rizwan is also considered to be one of the nicest guys in professional cricket. A fan shared a video of the Pakistani batter in which he is seen rolling a long wire for the Sri Lankan ground staff. In the video shared on X (formerly known as X), Rizwan also looked to be incredibly happy and excited while performing the task. The video was shared along with a tweet that read, “Nice to see Mohammad Rizwan assisting the Sri Lankan Groundsmen. He is a gem of a guy.”

The video is winning the hearts of many fans as a plethora of reactions pour in to appreciate the cricketer’s wonderful gesture.

One of the fans simply wrote, “Rizi” followed by a red heart emoji for the cricketer.

“Not only PCB but our players like Mohammad Rizwan also assisting the Sri Lankan groundsmen”, wrote another.

One fan talked about how the video was a little late as Rizwan was already in Lahore for Pakistan’s next game. He posted, “Meanwhile Rizwan is in Lahore”.

Another cricket fan wrote, “Mohammad Rizwan assisting the groundsman” followed by a red heart emoji.

Pakistan began their Asia Cup campaign on August 30 in a clash against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium. They were dominant during their batting performance as they smashed a 342-run total against Nepal. Mohammad Rizwan scored 44 runs in the innings, belting six boundaries. He was run out by Dipendra Singh Airee in the 24th over of the first innings. Despite the crucial wicket loss, Pakistan did not slow down. Babar Azam scored a mammoth 151 in 131 balls. He hit an astonishing 14 boundaries and four maximums in the game. Iftikhar Ahmed followed close, nailing a century of his own. Pakistan sealed a 238-run win against Nepal off a four-wicket haul from Shadab Khan.

Pakistan were also impressive in their second game against India. They picked up early scalps against the Men in Blue, putting them up against the walls at a 48/3 scoreline in the 10th over. However, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan stepped up at a crucial time and delivered a 138-run partnership. Thanks to their performances, India were able to put together a total of 266 runs before losing all their wickets. Mohammad Rizwan did not get the opportunity to shine again as the match had to be abandoned due to heavy rainfall in Kandy.