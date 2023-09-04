CHANGE LANGUAGE
Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Batters Produce Spirited Performance, Score 230 Against India
1-MIN READ

Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Batters Produce Spirited Performance, Score 230 Against India

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 19:59 IST

Sri Lanka

Aasif Sheikh scored a half-century for Nepal against India (AP Image)

Aasif Sheikh (58 off 97 balls), Kushal Bhurtel (38 off 25 balls) and Sompal Kami (48 off 55 balls) were impressive while tackling a pedigreed Indian attack after they were asked to bat first.

Aasif Sheikh and Sompal Kami’s fighting knocks helped Nepal score 230 all-out in 50 overs against India in the Asia Cup clash on Monday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Nepal who were playing first time versus heavyweight India, produced a spirited show against heavyweights India.

It was a well-improved batting performance from Nepal from their last match where they were bundled out for 104 versus Pakistan. The Indian fielders failed to grab the catches in the initial stage as the Nepal openers took advantage of it and shared a crucial 65-run stand. Both Aasif Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel expressed themselves on the big stage and played their shots freely after the Indian fielders gave them early lifelines.

Shardul Thakur provided the first breakthrough for India by dismissing Bhurtel for 38. The run rate dropped after Nepal’s first wicket. They started crumbling under pressure as Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets at regular intervals by dismissing Bhim Sharki (7), Rohit Paudel (5) and Kushal Malla (2).

However, Sheikh continued his fightback and went on to score 58 runs to become the first Nepal batter to score a half-century against India.

He was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj courtesy of a one-handed catch by Virat Kohli, who dropped him earlier in the innings for just 1.

Gulsan Jha (23), Dipendra Singh Airee (29) and Sompal Kami (48) made valuable contributions in the middle-order. Kami rotated strike at the regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving and took Nepal past 200.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (0/34 in 10 overs) was expected to pose a big threat to the Nepal batsmen. But Sheikh played him well, reading his googlies and the only time he looked in trouble was when the Indian bowled the deliveries that skidded away from him.

Dipendra Airee and Kami played some daring shots and added 50 runs for the seventh wicket as Jasprit Bumrah-less Indian bowlers and fielders struggled for a cohesive outing. Nepal will be hoping that India can at least be stretched when their turn comes to bowl.

Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with his three wickets for 40, while Siraj also took three scalps but he turned out to be a bit expensive by leaking 61 runs in 9.2 overs.

Brief scores: Nepal: 230 all out in 48.2 overs (Aasif Sheikh 58; Ravindra Jadeja 3/40).

