asia cup 2023 opening ceremony live streaming when and where to watch on television and online in india

The Asia Cup 2023 gets underway on August 30 in Multan with hosts Pakistan taking on Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium. While Babar Azam & Co enter the contest on the back of a terrific 3-0 series win against Afghanistan, Nepal come as the first-time participant. They qualified for the tournament after topping Group A of the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup before beating Kuwait in the semis and UAE in the final.

The continental event returns to the 50-over format, serving as a platform for the ICC World Cup-bound teams to fine-tune themselves. Sri Lanka are the defending champions and defeated Pakistan in the final last year, by 23 runs in Dubai, which was a T20 contest. Sri Lanka posted 170/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 147 in 20 overs.

Before the opening encounter on Wednesday, a star-studded opening ceremony will be held in the Multan to mark the beginning of the continental event. As stated by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistani singer Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepali singer Trishala Gurung will perform at the curtain-raiser event in Multan. It has also been learned that renowned artists like AR Rahman and Atif Aslam will also rock the stage.

Before the electrifying event gets underway in Multan on Monday, here’s all you need to know about the opening ceremony:

When will the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony be held?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, August 30.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony be held?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan.

What time will the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony start?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will start before the first match, which will begin at 2:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

How have the teams been arranged for Asia Cup 2023?

For Asia Cup 2023, Group A will consist of India, Nepal and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Group B will have Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

What’s the group-stage schedule for Asia Cup 2023?

Pakistan vs Nepal, 3:00 PM IST, August 30

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3:00 PM IST, August 31

Pakistan vs India, 3:00 PM IST, September 2

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3:00 PM IST, September 3

India vs Nepal, 3:00 PM IST, September 4

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 3:00 PM IST, September 5