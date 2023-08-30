PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah Return as Pakistan Name Playing XI

The Asia Cup 2023 gets underway on Wednesday with Pakistan taking on first-time participant Nepal in Multan. Ahead of the tournament opener, the hosts have announced their playing XI. Naming a batting-heavy side, the men in green have as many as three changes to the line-up that featured in the third and final ODI of the match against Afghanistan in Colombo.

Pakistan aren’t short of bowling options either as they have decided to go with three frontline pacers and as many spin-bowling all-rounders. Iftikhar Ahmed replaces Shaud Shakeel and joins Salman Ali Agha in the middle-order. Leg-spinner Usama Mir has been benched as Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan have been preferred. The pace attack, comprising Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, remains unchanged.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

The Asia Cup opener will be the first official meeting between Pakistan and Nepal in international cricket. The latter qualified for the tournament after topping Group A of the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup before beating Kuwait in the semis and UAE in the final.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said his team is focussing tournament opener against Nepal rather than against arch-rivals India, saying no team can be taken lightly.

“In my opinion, it would have been great if the whole Asia Cup was held in Pakistan. But unfortunately, it has not happened, so we have to be ready for whatever schedule is decided,” said Babar in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“As professionals, we have to be ready. There are some travelling and back-to-back matches, but we are excited. Pakistan and India matches are always of high intensity and we will try to play the best cricket on that day, but at the moment we are focused on Nepal and will not take them lightly. It’s the first match and is important,” he added.

Pakistan will fly to Sri Lanka to play India in Pallekele on September 2 before playing a Super Four match in Lahore and then returning to Sri Lanka for the remaining matches.

(With Agency Inputs)