'Was Playing High-Risk Cricket in Last 2 Years, Will Bring Right Balance': Rohit Sharma Ahead of IND vs PAK Clash

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has admitted that he played high-risk cricket in the past couple of years and that he needs to bring the right balance to his game in the Asia Cup 2023. The swashbuckling opener addressed the media ahead of India’s opening match in the continental tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Rohit didn’t shy away from accepting that playing high-risk cricket is the reason behind his lack of big scores in ODI cricket in recent times. The Indian captain, who is the only batter to score three double centuries in ODIs, has managed to hit just one ton in the format since 2021. He ended the drought this year in January with a sublime century against New Zealand.

Rohit said that he needs to bring balance to his game and assess the situation well before taking risks as the team needs him to play long innings.

“I have played a lot of cricket so it’s important to use that experience. Will do what the team requires from me. In the past two years, I have played a different brand of cricket - it was a high-risk cricket when it comes to batting. I need to bring the right balance to my game - when it comes to taking risks," Rohit told media on the eve of the India vs Pakistan clash.

Rohit asserted that he will use his experience to put the team in a strong position as in the 50-over format India require him to play long innings.

“My role as a top-order batter is important for the team. To bat long for the team and put the team in a good position. The idea will be to use my experience to put the team in a good position," he added.

The 35-year-old further said that he didn’t think much about the high-risk shots factor in the last couple of years and suggested that he will not repeat the same in the Asia Cup.

“I will ensure to not let it go when I get into a good rhythm. I haven’t thought about it in the last two years but now I will try and get that balance in my game. I didn’t think about that in the last one and a half years, I was playing high-risk cricket, and will try to bring the right balance in my game in the Asia Cup," Rohit said.