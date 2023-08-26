Asia Cup 2023: Rohit, Hardik Pass Yo-Yo Test, Rahul & Few Others Likely to Skip - Report

Asia Cup-bound Indian players have assembled in Bengaluru for a conditioning camp before boarding the flight to Sri Lanka. The members of Team India are undergoing fitness drills and have passed the Yo-Yo test. Virat Kohli scored 17.2 and revealed it on his social media handle which drew the ire of BCCI top officials. A ‘verbal guideline’ has reportedly been given to the players asking not to leak such confidential information.

Meanwhile, the likes of captain Rohit Sharma and his deputy Hardik Pandya have also cleared the fitness test but their scores are not known.

“The tests were successful and the reports will be sent to the BCCI soon,” the PTI quoted a source as saying.

While the drills were largely restricted to indoor sessions on this day, except for the Yo-Yo test, there will be increased outdoor activities from Friday. However, those returning from Ireland might not be put under the Yo-Yo test as they will be put through the skill-set segment of the camp.

The news agency had earlier reported that several parameters of players will be checked during the camp including lipid profile, blood sugar (fasting and PP), uric acid, calcium, Vitamin B12 and D, creatinine, testosterone and Dexa tests etc.

Apart from the fitness routines, the outdoor events will also include match simulation sessions monitored by batting coach Vikram Rathour and head coach Rahul Dravid. At the same time, the progress of KL Rahul will be keenly followed by the team management. The right-hander has been conditionally named in India’s Asia Cup squad, as chief selector Ajit Agarkar said the wicketkeeper batter is carrying a ‘niggle’ which is unrelated to his previous injury.

But it has been learned that Rahul was also part of the fitness drills on this day but the Bengaluru batter was not included in the Yo-Yo test. Sanju Samson was named as a travelling reserve in the Asia Cup squad as a cover for Rahul. But as things stand now, Rahul could miss the initial phase of the Asia Cup to be played in Sri Lanka.

The conditioning camp is scheduled to conclude on August 29 and the Indian team is expected to depart to Colombo the next day.

(With PTI Inputs)