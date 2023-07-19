Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Live Updates: India Will Face Pakistan on September 2, Suggest Reports

Live now
Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 16:50 IST
New Delhi, India
Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Live Updates: The Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Zaka Ashraf will announce the schedule of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday evening. Ashraf will also unveil the coveted trophy as the event will begin from 07:15 PM (Pakistan Time). The cricket board has decided to live stream the event on PCB’s official YouTube channel. Pakistan are the host of the tournament but the majority of matches will be played in Sri Lanka after India refused to travel to Pakistan due to the political relations between the two countries.
BCCI and PCB shot fired at each other in the past few months as Jay Shah, BCCI secretary, announced last
Key EventsKey Events
PCB’s official Plan of Action (POA) for Asia Cup event:
WHAT: ACC Asia Cup 2023 schedule announcement and trophy unveiling
WHO: Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf, Chair of the PCB Management Committee
WHEN: Wednesday, 19 July, at 7.15pm (Pakistan time)
WHERE: Grand Ball Room B, Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore
Asia Cup 2023 schedule has been leaked on social media ahead of the official statement from PCB chief Zaka Ashraf.
Here’s the fixture that has been shared on social media:
August 30 – Pakistan vs Nepal – Multan
August 31 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Kandy
September 1 – Break Day
September 2 – Pakistan vs India – Kandy
September 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Lahore
September 4 – India vs Nepal – Kandy
September 5 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Lahore
September 6 – Super 4s – A1 vs B2 – Lahore
September 7 – Travel Day
September 8 -Break Day
September 9 – B1 vs B2 – Kandy
September 10 – A1 vs A2 – Kandy
September 11 – Break Day
September 12 – A2 vs A1 – Dambulla
September 13 – Break Day
September 14 – A1 vs B2 – Dambulla
September 15 – A2 vs B2 – Dambulla
September 16 – Break Day
September 17 – Final – Colombo
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal – the winners of ACC Men’s Premier Cup – will compete in a total of 13 ODI matches. India, Pakistan are Nepal have been put in Group 1, while defending champions Sri Lanka have Bangladesh and Afghanistan alongside them in Group 2.
India will face Pakistan in the group stage match of Asia Cup 2023 on September 2 in Kandy. According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, the multi-nation tournament is scheduled to start on August 30. However, earlier it was originally planned by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to commence the tournament on August 31.
Welcome to our live blog of the Asia Cup 2023 Schedule announcement. Here you will get all the live updates of the Asia Cup 2023 major announcements regarding schedule, venues and the trophy.
The upcoming continental tournament will feature two groups with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.
India and Pakistan have been grouped together alongside Nepal while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the sides featuring in the other group. Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, while India won the tournament the last time it was held in a 50-over format in the UAE in 2018.