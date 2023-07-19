CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home »Cricket Home » Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Live Updates: India Will Face Pakistan on September 2, Suggest Reports

Live now

Auto Refresh

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Live Updates: India Will Face Pakistan on September 2, Suggest Reports

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Live Updates: Here you can follow all the live updates of Asia Cup 2023 complete schedule announcement.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 16:50 IST

New Delhi, India

India will reportedly face Pakistan on September 2
India will reportedly face Pakistan on September 2 (ACC Image)

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Live Updates: The Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Zaka Ashraf will announce the schedule of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday evening. Ashraf will also unveil the coveted trophy as the event will begin from 07:15 PM (Pakistan Time). The cricket board has decided to live stream the event on PCB’s official YouTube channel. Pakistan are the host of the tournament but the majority of matches will be played in Sri Lanka after India refused to travel to Pakistan due to the political relations between the two countries.

BCCI and PCB shot fired at each other in the past few months as Jay Shah, BCCI secretary, announced last

Key Events

Key Events
Jul 19, 2023 16:50 IST

Asia Cup Schedule Live Updates: PCB's Plan of Action!

PCB’s official Plan of Action (POA) for Asia Cup event:

WHAT: ACC Asia Cup 2023 schedule announcement and trophy unveiling

WHO: Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf, Chair of the PCB Management Committee

WHEN: Wednesday, 19 July, at 7.15pm (Pakistan time)

WHERE: Grand Ball Room B, Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore

Jul 19, 2023 16:47 IST

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Live Updates: Check Leaked Asia Cup Schedule!

Asia Cup 2023 schedule has been leaked on social media ahead of the official statement from PCB chief Zaka Ashraf.

Here’s the fixture that has been shared on social media:

August 30 – Pakistan vs Nepal – Multan

August 31 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Kandy

September 1 – Break Day

September 2 – Pakistan vs India – Kandy

September 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Lahore

September 4 – India vs Nepal – Kandy

September 5 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Lahore

September 6 – Super 4s – A1 vs B2 – Lahore

September 7 – Travel Day

September 8 -Break Day

September 9 – B1 vs B2 – Kandy

September 10 – A1 vs A2 – Kandy

September 11 – Break Day

September 12 – A2 vs A1 – Dambulla

September 13 – Break Day

September 14 – A1 vs B2 – Dambulla

September 15 – A2 vs B2 – Dambulla

September 16 – Break Day

September 17 – Final – Colombo

Jul 19, 2023 16:40 IST

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Live Updates

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal – the winners of ACC Men’s Premier Cup – will compete in a total of 13 ODI matches. India, Pakistan are Nepal have been put in Group 1, while defending champions Sri Lanka have Bangladesh and Afghanistan alongside them in Group 2.

Jul 19, 2023 16:38 IST

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Live Updates: India vs Pakistan on September 2!

India will face Pakistan in the group stage match of Asia Cup 2023 on September 2 in Kandy. According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, the multi-nation tournament is scheduled to start on August 30. However, earlier it was originally planned by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to commence the tournament on August 31.

Jul 19, 2023 16:36 IST

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Live Updates

Welcome to our live blog of the Asia Cup 2023 Schedule announcement. Here you will get all the live updates of the Asia Cup 2023 major announcements regarding schedule, venues and the trophy.

Read more

year that the Indian team won’t travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. PCB tried hard to convince India but in the end they presented a Hybrid model to Asian Cricket Council which was approved after a couple of meetings.

The upcoming continental tournament will feature two groups with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

India and Pakistan have been grouped together alongside Nepal while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the sides featuring in the other group. Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, while India won the tournament the last time it was held in a 50-over format in the UAE in 2018.