Asia Cup Schedule to be Unveiled on Wednesday

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf will unveil the schedule and trophy of the 2023 edition of Asia Cup in Lahore on Wednesday. The event will take place at 7:15 PM (Pakistan time) at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore. The entire event will be live streamed on PCB’s official YouTube channel.

After months of suspense, the complete schedule of Asia’s premier tournament will be finally out. As per the initially agreed hybrid model, Pakistan will host four games while the remaining nine games will be played in Sri Lanka. India will play all their games, including the knockouts if they advance, in Sri Lanka only.

There were murmurs from PCB corridors regarding changes in the hybrid model when Ashraf took over from Najam Sethi but both BCCI and ACC (Asian Cricket Council) have maintained the initial arrangement stays.

ACC chairman and BCCI secretary Jay Shah met Ashraf on sidelines of the ICC annual conference in Durban last week where the two discussed the Asia Cup and also the 50-over World Cup in India later this year.

It was widely reported in Pakistan media that Shah accepted Ashraf’s invite to visit Pakistan for Asia Cup fixtures. The reports were termed completely false by both Shah and Arun Dhumal, who was also in Durban for the ICC Chief Executives Meet (CEC).

“I have not agreed to anything. This is just plain miscommunication. Probably done deliberately or mischievously. I’ll not be making any visit," Jay Shah had told News18 CricketNext.

“Whatever the reports, they’re completely false," Dhumal had said last week.

Both Shah and Ashraf also discussed the 50-over World Cup and there are no surprises in store on that front too. There is no change expected in the schedule already unveiled by the ICC and Pakistan will play their fixture against India in Ahmedabad.

PCB’s official Plan of Action (POA) for Asia Cup event:

WHAT: ACC Asia Cup 2023 schedule announcement and trophy unveiling

WHO: Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf, Chair of the PCB Management Committee

WHEN: Wednesday, 19 July, at 7.15pm (Pakistan time)

WHERE: Grand Ball Room B, Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore