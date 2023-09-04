Asia Cup 2023: Shadab Khan Drops Unseen Picture From Pakistan's Team Bus After India vs Pakistan Showdown

Shadab Khan has shared an update with his fans on platform X (formerly known as Twitter) after their Asia Cup 2023 game against India on September 2. Despite all the hype surrounding the iconic cricket rivalry, the Pakistan vs India game had to be abandoned as Kandy experienced heavy rainfall on the night.

The next day, Shadab posted a group selfie of himself and the entire Pakistan squad addressing their upcoming game in Lahore. His tweet read, “We are playing our next match in Lahore. Let’s show the world how passionate our fans are. Bring your flags, bring your passion, bring your love.”

The tweet has sparked several reactions from Pakistani fans as they wished their players the best for their first Super Four game of the tournament.

We are playing our next match in Lahore. Lets show the world how passionate our fans are. Bring your flags, bring you passion, bring your love.

Most Pakistani fans were hopeful about the team’s ongoing Asia Cup 2023 campaign.

Inshallah this time we will win great team ❤️🇵🇰🔥— Free soul Faizan (@FreesoulFaizan) September 3, 2023

A fan wrote, “Best wishes”.

Best wishes 🇵🇰❤️— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 3, 2023

“Pakistan Zindabad, Thanks to the whole team for wonderful bowling against India,” read a reply.

Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰Thank to the whole team for wonderful bowling against Endia. — Arbaz Raza Bhutta 🇵🇰 (@ArbazRaza01) September 3, 2023

“Best of Luck Team Green,” read a reply.

Best of Luck Team Green 💚— Muhammad Arslan Akbar 🇵🇰 (@itsarsalawan) September 3, 2023

“Best of luck Shaddy bhai for the Super 4 round”, another fan added.

Best of luck Shaddy bhai for super 4 round ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LqdE2GsZmo— SAAD 🇵🇰 (@SaadIrfan258) September 3, 2023

One of the fans assured the Pakistani pacer that he didn’t have to worry about the fan presence during the game. He wrote, “You don’t even have to say homie. You got it.”

You don't even have to say homie. You got it.— Xhra (@pdubcola) September 3, 2023

India squared off against Pakistan in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2023 campaign at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Having won the toss Indian skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bat first. The Men in Blue lost early wickets as he and Virat Kohli were both dismissed by Shaheen Afridi at 11 and 4 runs, respectively. Shaheen went on to take four scalps in the game.

Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan managed to save India’s sinking ship by stitching a 138-run partnership together. Shadab Khan failed to impress as he was unable to pick up a single wicket in his nine-over spell. Despite his lacklustre performance, Pakistan were able to curb India at a score of 266 runs.

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf also stepped up, taking three wickets each to send India packing. However, the match had to be abandoned after the end of the first innings due to rainfall.

Previously, Shadab Khan’s four-wicket haul against Nepal had guided them to a 238-run win. His efforts have already helped the Pakistanis qualify for the play-off stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

It would be interesting to see if they can live up to their title of the world’s best-ranked ODI team by securing a spot in the finals of the tournament.