Asia Cup 2023: 'Should Have Continued With Pacers': Shoaib Akhtar Slams Babar Azam for his Defensive Tactics

After the marquee matchup between India vs Pakistan, Babar Azam’s men looked in control for the majority of the first innings. But his captaincy has been scrutinised by former players from both nations including former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar. Shoaib suggested that Babar could have persisted with his fast bowlers more instead of being defensive and using his spinners who did not take a single wicket yesterday.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

Shaheen Afridi managed to start the proceedings in the first innings and finished with figures of 4-35 in his quota of 10 overs. He picked the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja whilst Haris Rauf finished with figures of 4-66. After putting India under immense pressure thanks to Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, Babar opted to go for the spinners and wait until the death overs to use his pacers again. Unfortunately, the match ended up being washed out and both sides were given a point each meaning Pakistan managed to secure their spot in the Super 4’s/

“Pakistan fast bowling has done wonders. Pakistan should have continued with pacers with short two-over spells from one end and operated spin from only one end. Pakistan should have bowled India out inside 40 overs itself. Pakistan should have capitalized after reducing India to 66-4. Babar Azam needs to be more aggressive as a captain," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

READ MORE: ‘They Can’t Play Him’: Ex-PAK PM Mocks Rohit, Kohli to Praise Afridi, Gets Trolled by Indians Fans - News18

Aakash Chopra, a former Indian cricketer turned commentator, also added his thoughts on Azam’s captaincy decisions and argued that Pakistan should have been more proactive in their strategy to bowl out India much earlier and believed the Pakistan skipper missed a significant opportunity by not using his seamers properly.

“Babar Azam got his spinners to bowl 21 overs when the opposing team was 66/4. You had 30 overs of fast bowling. I think he missed a huge trick and because of that, he allowed India to prosper.

“It’s good, we don’t mind, but Pakistan should actually look inward and say that there was a captaincy error. The first was closed and you opened it and when you try to grab it again, it becomes slightly late," said Chopra.

READ MORE: BCCI Finalises Squad for World Cup 2023: KL Rahul In, No Place for Sanju Samson - Report - News18

Later, former Indian Pacer Irfan Pathan posted on his social media highlighting the shortage of Pakistani Pace attacks in favourable conditions.

“21 overs 133 runs from spinners without a wicket was a game changer. If India were bowling and Pakistan were 66/4 India would have kept fast bowling on as they had a liberty of 4 fast bowlers unlike Pakistan who were playing with 3. So, I thought Team India would have been more disappointed with the rain after scoring above par score on that pitch which had variable bounce," Pathan wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Pakistan have advanced to the Super-four stage of the tournament after Saturday night draw while India will have to avoid losing against Nepal on Monday to join them in Super Four.