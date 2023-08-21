Why India Left Out Yuzvendra Chahal for Asia Cup?: Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Explains

Yuzvendra Chahal was the major missing when chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma announced the Asia Cup 2023 squad in a press conference on Monday. The likes of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were back into the mix after injury layoffs while Tilak Varma received a maiden ODI call-up following a remarkable debut in the Caribbean tour. But the biggest surprise was the non-selection of Chahal as the management went ahead with Kuldeep Yadav so has to have a batting option at No. 8.

Explaining the reason behind Chahal’s snub, Agarkar said the tweaker had to be left out in order to find the correct balance in the side.

“Chahal was discussed, but sometimes it is the balance of the side we had to look at. Kuldeep has been really good, Axar has done well, but to fit two wrist spinners was difficult, so Chahal had to miss out,” Agarkar told reporters.

There were question marks over the fitness of Rahul and Iyer, who are making a comeback after undergoing thigh and back surgeries, respectively. Iyer last played in March while Rahul in May.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been added to the squad as a back-up for Rahul who has developed a niggle recently.

“It is not the original injury. There is a niggle. That is why Sanju is travelling (to Sri Lanka). We are expecting Rahul to be fit. If not the start of the Asia Cup may be by the second or the third game. Shreyas Iyer is fully fit,” said chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who made a comeback from injury with the ongoing series in Ireland, has also been included in the Asia Cup squad.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (captain), Gill, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (back up to Rahul).