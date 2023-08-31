Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Get Campaign Underway With 5-wicket Win Over Bangladesh at Pallekele

Sri Lanka got their Asia Cup 2023 campaign underway with a 5-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka bundled out Bangladesh for 164 runs in 42.4 overs, before making 165 for the loss of 5 wickets in 39 overs to register an opening game victory.

Matheeshs Pathirana starred for the Lankans with the ball as he dismissed 4 wickets in his spell, while Maheesh Theekshana scalped two wickets. Dhananjaya De Silva, Dunith Wellange and the skipper Dasun Shanaka all ended the innings with a wicket each to their name.

Najmul Hossain Shanto top scored for the Bangla Tigers with his 89-run knock after openers Mohammad Naim was dismissed for 16 runs by Dhananjaya De Silva, while Tanzid Hasan was scalped by Maheesh Theekshana for a duck.

The team’s skipper Shakib-al-Hasan was dismissed for 5 runs by Pathirana, who also picked the wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim and Takshin Ahmad eventually.

Towhid Hridoy was scalped for 20 by Dasun Shanaka, Mahedi Hasan and Mehidy Hasan were popped for 6 runs and 5 runs respectively, before Mustafizur Rahman was dismissed for a duck. Shoriful Islam remained unbeaten.

Sri Lanka, chasing the 165 target, were off to a shaky start as Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne fell early. Taksin Ahmed sent Karunaratne back while Islam scalped Nissanka for 14 runs.

The early wickets cast doubt on the game as Bangladesh were offered a pathway into the game thanks to the early inroads made by their pacers. The Lankans sought to solidify their innings after the early wickets and sent Mendis in to plug the gap. But, he was dismissed by Bangladesh captain Shakib.

Mendis was dismissed by Shakib as the hosts were reeling at 43 for the loss of 3 wickets before Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka steadied the Lankan innings.

Samarawickrama made 54 runs off 77 deliveries before being sent back to the hut by Mahedi Hasan. Dhananjaya De Silva fell for partly 2 runs to Shakib.

However, Asalanka’s patient 62-run knock of 92 deliveries ensured that Sri Lanka would open the tournament with a win.