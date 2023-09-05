Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Opt to Bat First Against Afghanistan; Both Teams Unchanged

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the coin toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in the final Group B match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are still in contention to qualify for the Super Four stage of the tourney.

Both the teams have gone unchanged.

“Going to bat first, runs on the board always handy. We played some good cricket. We need to win this game, need to do the right things with bat and ball. They are a good side," Shanaka said at the toss.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said he would have bowled first anyway.

“Honestly we wanted to bowl first because NRR is a big factor for us so we wanted to chase. We will try our best to take good decisions and play positively," Shahidi said.

Sri Lanka started their Asia Cup campaign with five-wicket win over Bangladesh last week. After skittling their opponents for 164 in 42.4 overs, the defending champions chased down the target in 39 overs.

Bangladesh though bounced back in style with a crushing win over Afghanistan.

Centuries from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Shanto propelled Bangladesh to 334/5 in 50 overs. In reply, Afghanistan were bowled out for 245 in 44.3 overs.

From Group A, India and Pakistan have made it to the Super Four stage.

SL vs AFG Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana