CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Afghanistan Vs Sri LankaIndia ODI SquadGautam GambhirSachin TendulkarIndia Vs Pakistan
Home » Cricket Home » Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Full Schedule: India vs Pakistan on September 10, Clash Against Bangladesh on 15
1-MIN READ

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Full Schedule: India vs Pakistan on September 10, Clash Against Bangladesh on 15

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 23:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Check Asia Cup Super 4 Full Schedule (AFP Image)

Check Asia Cup Super 4 Full Schedule (AFP Image)

India will take on Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage on September 10, followed by a meeting against Sri Lanka on September 12 and the Bangladesh clash on Sept 15

With Sri Lanka’s nail-biting win over Afghanistan in Lahore on Tuesday, September 5, the Super 4 schedule for the Asia Cup 2023 was finalised as the defending champions qualified from Group B as table toppers. With Afghanistan and Sri Lanka both in the hunt for a place in the Super 4 alongside Bangladesh, Dasun Shanaka’s men were able to pip the Afghanistan side and thus seal their berth in the next round of the Asia Cup.

The attention thus switches to the next phases of the continental competition as Pakistan and India qualified from Group A, and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualified from Group B.

For the unversed, even if India had qualified as table toppers from their group, they would have remained A2, and thus they will play their Super 4 games in Colombo.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Highlights, Asia Cup 2023: Defending Champions Qualify for Super 4 After Nail-biting Thriller

Rohit Sharma’s men already left from Kandy to the Sri Lankan capital on Tuesday as they look to win a record-extending eighth Asia Cup title. But standing in their way will be Babar Azam’s Pakistan who dished out a clinical performance in both their group games.

The Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup kicks off on September 6, Wednesday as Pakistan are in action against Bangladesh in Lahore, the Bangla Tigers will then take on Sri Lanka in Colombo on 9 September, after a break of three days.

India and Pakistan will lock horns on September 10, Sunday, for the second time in Asia Cup 2023. The Men in Blue are in action two days later as they take on Sri Lanka the defending champions on 12 September, Tuesday, followed by Pakistan’s game against Dasun Shanaka’s side on 14 September.

ALSO READ| ‘Asia Cup 2022 Was Played in T20 Format…’: Jay Shah on Why UAE Didn’t Host 2023 Edition

Rohit Sharma’s men will finish the Super 4 stage with a meeting against Bangladesh on September 15 and the two teams which finish in the top two places after the end of the Super 4 round will qualify for the final of Asia Cup 2023 to be played on 17 September in Colombo.

India’s schedule in Asia Cup Super 4 stage:

India vs Pakistan, September 10, Colombo (03:00 PM IST)

India vs Sri Lanka, September 12, Colombo (03:00 PM IST)

India vs Bangladesh, September 15, Colombo (03:00 PM IST)

About the Author
Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Asia Cup 2023
  2. Bangladesh cricket team
  3. India vs Pakistan
  4. Indian cricket team
  5. Pakistan cricket team
  6. sri lanka cricket team
first published:September 05, 2023, 23:24 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 23:24 IST