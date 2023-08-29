Asia Cup 2023: Teams, Format, Venues, Important Dates - All You Need to Know

Fight for Asian supremacy will be renewed with the latest edition of the Asia Cup which begins from August 30 and will be played across Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Six teams will be locking horns during the tournament, hoping to lift the trophy.

Ahead of the tourney, here’s everything you need to know

Why are there co-hosts?

Pakistan were to host the tournament but with BCCI expressing its inability to send the team across border citing refusal from its government, the decision to adopt a hybrid model was taken. India will play all their matches in Sri Lanka while Pakistan will play host to four matches.

Nepal to Make Debut

Nepal won the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup to punch their ticket for Asia Cup earlier this year. This will be their first ever appearance at the event.

How many teams are participating?

Six. Apart from the two co-hosts, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal are the other teams taking part in the event.

What is the format?

The Asia Cup alternates between one-day and T20 format. This time around, with the ODI World Cup also to be held this year, it’s being played in one-day format.

What is the tournament format?

So the six teams have been divided into two groups of three each. India, Pakistan and Nepal form Group A while Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are in Group B.

The top-two teams will progress to the Super Fours stage where they play against each other once. The top two teams from this round will advance to the final.

When does the tournament start, when will the final be played?

The tournament starts from August 30 with Pakistan taking on Nepal in Multan. The final will be played on September 17 in Colombo.

How many venues will play host to the matches?

Multan, Lahore, Pallekele and Colombo are the four venues across which the 13 matches will be played.