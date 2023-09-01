Asia Cup 2023: Australia Legend Reveals 'Three Unique Plans' for India to Deal With Pakistan Pace Trio

India have been traditionally a batting powerhouse and produced some of the greatest batters in cricket history. On the other hand, their neighbours Pakistan are known for their never-ending supply of world-class fast bowlers.

When the two teams square off in Pallekle in their Asia Cup 2023 clash on Saturday, it will be a battle between India’s batters vs Pakistan’s pace battery.

Pakistan’s current pace attack comprises Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah - three quality pacers who bring with themselves unique skillset.

Also Read: Shadab Khan’s High Praise for ‘World Class’ India Batter

And India will have to come up with three different strategies to negate the threat the pace trio will pose come Saturday.

Matthew Hayden, who was mentor of Pakistan team at the 2021 T20 World Cup, has revealed the tactics that could help India deal with them.

“India is playing against Pakistan’s pace trio. Well, I can tell you this is one of the spiciest competitions on the planet. We’ve got Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem. Three very different types of bowlers and unique bowlers which require unique plans from Team India," Hayden said on Star Sports.

“Firstly, the conditions here in Kandy tend to have quite a lot of bounce, so you’ve got to watch that out, especially Haris Rauf. He’ll want to really hustle in and hit the top of off stump," he added.

Also Read: Shami Says He’s Ready to Bowl at Any Stage Ahead of India’s Asia Cup Opener

He then warned India to be especially wary of left-arm pacer Shaheen who has built a reputation for taking wickets with the new ball.

“You’ve got to be conservative against Shaheen Afridi. Remember back to the World Cup more recently; Shaheen was able to take early wickets. We’ll never forget that ball that he bowled to Captain Rohit Sharma, so a little bit of caution against Shaheen Afridi. If it’s swinging, look to play out those first three overs," Hayden said.

Hayden though thinks India can be a aggressive against Naseem Shah.

“…I think with Naseem, even though he will shape the ball, Pakistan can be in a position to advance forward with India managing to take them out of play by aggressive plays against someone like Naseem. Put him under pressure, feel like you are in front of the game," he said.

Hayden expects the Rohit Sharma-led side to prevail though.

“All in all, though, I think it’s going to be Team India that’s going to win. I think they’ve got a deeper, classier batting lineup, and I think they’ve got form on the board as well,” he said.