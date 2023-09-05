Asia Cup 2023: No Shift in Venue to Hambantota, Matches to be Held in Colombo

Colombo will stay as the venue for the latter part of the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka with no plans to shift it to Hambantota. Fears regarding the Super Four stage being severely affected by rain prompted the participating boards to discuss a potential change of venue but latest reports confirm that there won’t be any changes as of now.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was said to be in agreement with the proposed plan to shift the venue to Hambantota since there has been significant rain in Colombo in the past few days.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

However, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is reportedly going to stick with the original schedule.

ESPNcricinfo quoted Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) chief executive as saying that it would cause inconvenience to fans who may have “already made arrangements to watch the matches in Colombo" and that it’s not been “raining as much in Colombo."

PCB is reportedly unhappy with the turn of events as it feels any decision regarding the scheduling should not have been taken without their consultation since they are the host of the continental tournament.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held entirely in Pakistan but BCCI said it won’t be able to send its team across the border since the Indian government won’t give them the permission.

In a statement BCCI secretary Jay Shah who is also the ACC president, has defended the hybrid model that saw matches being held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“In my capacity as ACC President, I was committed to finding a viable and mutually agreeable solution. To this end, I had accepted the hybrid model that was proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in collaboration with the ACC management. However, it’s important to note that the leadership of the PCB underwent several changes, and this resulted in some back-and-forth negotiations, particularly regarding crucial aspects such as tax exemption and insurance for matches," Shah said in a statement.