CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Afghanistan Vs Sri LankaIndia ODI SquadGautam GambhirSachin TendulkarIndia Vs Pakistan
Home » Cricket Home » Asia Cup 2023: No Shift in Venue to Hambantota, Matches to be Held in Colombo
1-MIN READ

Asia Cup 2023: No Shift in Venue to Hambantota, Matches to be Held in Colombo

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 19:19 IST

New Delhi, India

India vs Pakistan ended in a no result due to rain last week. (AP Photo)

India vs Pakistan ended in a no result due to rain last week. (AP Photo)

The confusion over the venue for the Super Four stage and final of Asia Cup 2023 seems to have ended with reports claiming Colombo will remain the host as originally planned.

Colombo will stay as the venue for the latter part of the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka with no plans to shift it to Hambantota. Fears regarding the Super Four stage being severely affected by rain prompted the participating boards to discuss a potential change of venue but latest reports confirm that there won’t be any changes as of now.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was said to be in agreement with the proposed plan to shift the venue to Hambantota since there has been significant rain in Colombo in the past few days.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

However, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is reportedly going to stick with the original schedule.

ESPNcricinfo quoted Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) chief executive as saying that it would cause inconvenience to fans who may have “already made arrangements to watch the matches in Colombo" and that it’s not been “raining as much in Colombo."

PCB is reportedly unhappy with the turn of events as it feels any decision regarding the scheduling should not have been taken without their consultation since they are the host of the continental tournament.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held entirely in Pakistan but BCCI said it won’t be able to send its team across the border since the Indian government won’t give them the permission.

In a statement BCCI secretary Jay Shah who is also the ACC president, has defended the hybrid model that saw matches being held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“In my capacity as ACC President, I was committed to finding a viable and mutually agreeable solution. To this end, I had accepted the hybrid model that was proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in collaboration with the ACC management. However, it’s important to note that the leadership of the PCB underwent several changes, and this resulted in some back-and-forth negotiations, particularly regarding crucial aspects such as tax exemption and insurance for matches," Shah said in a statement.

About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. Asia Cup 2023
  2. bcci
  3. pcb
  4. asian cricket council
first published:September 05, 2023, 19:19 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 19:19 IST