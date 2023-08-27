Asia Cup 2023 Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja match simulation Team india camp Watch Video

The members of Team India are training in Bengaluru as they gear up for the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023, starting September 30. Rohit Sharma & Co have assembled in Alur for a conditioning camp in which they are undoing intense fitness drills and match simulations under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid. As many as 15 net bowlers have been called up to help the Team India batters practice at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) facility before boarding the flight to the island nation.

The men in blue will start their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekle. Before the much-awaited face-off, Rohit and his boys have been sweating it out in the nets. On Sunday, the likes of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja batted together against spinners to simulate a match-like situation.

A video surfaced on social media in which Kohli was seen batting against a right-hand spinner while Jadeja faced a left-arm off-spinner. Both of them middled the ball and picked up easy singles.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja batting together in the practice session. pic.twitter.com/MfAta34EEQ— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is fine-tuning his batting, especially against left-handers. The Indian top-order has struggled big time against Pakistan’s pace attack in the past few years. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has largely troubled Rohit in the past encounters. To negate the southpaw’s impact in the forthcoming tournament, the Indian skipper has been training with left-handed pacers in the Alur camp.

The Indian batters batted in match simulations in a centre-wicket practice at the KSCA facility on Saturday where the captain asked Aniket Choudhary to bowl at him.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who will be making a comeback after an injury layoff, began Friday’s session with conditioning coaches. After warming up and his elaborate fitness routine, the right-hander had a long batting session during which he didn’t show any signs of discomfort. He has been included in the 17-member squad despite not being 100 per cent fit.