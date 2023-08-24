CHANGE LANGUAGE
Virat Kohli Passes Yo-Yo Test with Flying Colours Before Asia Cup 2023, Reveals His Score

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 11:02 IST

Bengaluru, India

As Team India trains in Bengaluru for the Aisa Cup, Virat Kohli shared a picture on Thursday to express his happiness of passing the fitness test with distinction

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India has arrived in Bengaluru for a training camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) where the players will train together before flying to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023. The men in blue will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, ace batter Virat Kohli has proved his fitness by passing the ‘Yo-Yo Test’ with flying colours.

The former India skipper shared a picture on Thursday, expressing his happiness of passing the fitness test with distinction. Kohli also revealed his score – 17.2 – in his latest Instagram story.

“The happiness of finishing the Yo Yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done,” wrote Kohli on Instagram.

Virat Kohli shares his Yo Yo test score on Instagram

On Wednesday, Cricketnext reported that many as 14 bowlers have been summoned by the BCCI for the five-day skill-based camp. The idea of having a jumbo contingent of net bowlers is to not exhaust the bowling resources and ensure quality nets and sessions for the batters.

“In addition to the Asia Cup squad, 14 net bowlers will be part of the Asia Cup preparatory camp. The idea is to ensure intensity and quality of net sessions is right up there and it doesn’t burn out the bowling resources,” a BCCI official told Cricketnext.

(More to Follow…)

