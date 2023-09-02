'Bizarre Decision': Fans Disappointed After India Pick Shardul Thakur Over Mohammed Shami For Pakistan Clash

Team India made a bold decision to drop Mohammed Shami from the playing XI for the high-octane Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday. The Men in Blue decided to go ahead with Shardul Thakur over Shami as it seems they wanted some more depth in their batting. India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan under overcast conditions at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Shami, who was rested for the West Indies tour, failed to find a place in the playing XI on Saturday as India went ahead with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as two specialist pacers as Shardul was picked as a fast-bowling all-rounder. Flamboyant Hardik Pandya is also another fast bowling option in the side. In the spin department, India decided to go ahead with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja as Axar Patel was benched.

The fans on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, were not impressed with the team management’s decision to drop Shami from the XI for the major clash against Pakistan.

So basically Shardul Thakur is playing to fill in the vulnerabilities in batting line & this has cost Shami his place in playing 11.— Asnain 🌸 (@_Asnain) September 2, 2023

No doubt! Shami’s thunderbolts would’ve given Pakistan a serious headache. Can’t underestimate the expansive prowess of bowling depth. It’s like having secret weapons up your sleeve!💥🔥 #GameChanger— Rahul Saini (@RahulSa33588809) September 2, 2023

Rohit and Dravid become very defensive by Selecting Sardul instead of Shami to add more batting strength.If you don’t have confidence in your top order how will you perform good in big matches.— Satyabrata Ray (@SatyabrataRay15) September 2, 2023

Indian fans shami kidhar hai pic.twitter.com/7mOClHBZu6— Pawan Shukla (@Shukla8175) September 2, 2023

Iyer and Bumrah make their return to the Indian team in the 50-over format after recovering from back injuries, with the latter playing in two T20Is against Ireland last month. With KL Rahul unavailable, India went ahead with Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeper.

“There is a bit of weather around but we cannot think about it too much. Embrace the challenge, embrace the situation. We had a six-day camp in Bangalore where we worked on our skills. The Asia Cup is a quality tournament with quality teams. At the end of the day, we need to think what we can do here," said Rohit.

Pakistan had announced an unchanged playing eleven on the eve of the highly-anticipated clash, with captain Babar Azam admitting that batting first was also in his thoughts.

“We have played a lot of cricket here in the last one and a half month, so we know the conditions. Top teams are playing so Asia Cup is good. We’ll try to do our best. Performing well always gives you confidence, we’ll try to capitalize. It’s a high intensity match, we’ll try to be calm and composed," said Babar.