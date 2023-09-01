Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Pakistan Decide to Field Unchanged XI Against India

The Pakistan cricket team has announced the playing XI for India clash on the eve of the marquee Asia Cup 2023 match. Pakistan decided to go unchanged from their last match against Nepal as they look to continue the winning momentum in the tournament. However, the conditions won’t be the same as the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash will be played in Kandy while they played Nepal in Multan.

Babar Azam and Co. started their campaign with a massive 238-run win over minnows Nepal in the Asia Cup opener.

It was a clinical show from the hosts as posted 342 for 6 riding on hundreds by captain Babar (151) and Iftikhar Ahmed’s maiden ODI century (109 not out). In reply, Nepal were bundled for 104 as the Pakistan bowlers produced a collective show on the field. Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers by dismantling Nepal’s lower-middle order and tail. He ended up claiming four wickets.

In the pre-match press conference, Pakistan captain Babar Azam informed that the PCB would reveal the playing XI against India.

Since the 2019 World Cup, the ‘Green Brigade’ has played just 29 ODIs, whereas India have played 57 matches in the same period.

Pakistan have played 12 of those 29 matches this year as well. While their top three consisting captain Babar Azam (689 runs), Fakhar Zaman (593 runs) and Imam-ul-Haq (361 runs) have fired more often than not this year, there is an issue from No. 4 to No. 6.

Babar also hoped that there could be a bit more contribution from the middle-order to support the top three — himself, Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman.

“The top order has been contributing well in recent times. The boys in the middle order are trying their best to chip in and hopefully they will be able to do it against India," he said.

Pakistan playing XI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.