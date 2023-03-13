Asia Lions vs World Giants Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Asia Lions vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket Masters, March 13

Asia Lions and World Giants will face off in the Legends League Cricket on March 13. The match promises to be a thrilling affair as both teams are coming into this match after winning their last fixtures.

While Asia Lions defeated Indian Maharajas by 9 runs in the tournament opener, World Giants fended off Indian Maharajas in the second match. Both Asia Lions and World Giants have genuine match-winners in their line-ups. But Aaron Finch-led World Giants will be the favourites on Monday.

The likes of Aaron Finch, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Ross Taylor and Kevin O’Brien retain supreme batting skills as they are still connected to the game. Therefore, few will bet against World Giants on Monday. You can make Thisara Perera or Shane Watson captain of your fantasy team.

Ahead of the match between Asia Lions and World Giants, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Asia Lions and World Giants be played?

The match between Asia Lions and World Giants will be played on March 13.

Where will the match between Asia Lions and World Giants be played?

The match between Asia Lions and World Giants will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

What time will the match between Asia Lions and World Giants begin?

The match between Asia Lions and World Giants will begin at 8:00 pm IST, on March 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Asia Lions and World Giants?

The match between Asia Lions and World Giants will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Asia Lions and World Giants?

The match between Asia Lions and World Giants will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode app.

Asia Lions vs World Giants Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Thisara Perera

Vice-Captain: Shane Watson

Suggested Playing XI for Asia Lions vs World Giants Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga

Batters: Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Ross Taylor

All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Thisara Perera, Shane Watson, Shahid Afridi, Kevin O’Brien

Bowlers: Brett Lee, Isuru Udana

Asia Lions vs World Giants Predicted Playing XI:

Asia Lions: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Asghar Afghan, Mishbah-ul-Haq, Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Shahid Afridi (C), Rajin Saleh, Shoaib Akhtar, Isuru Udana, Sohail Tanvir

World Giants: Aaron Finch (C), Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Ross Taylor, Kevin O’Brien, Ricardo Powell, Morne van Wyk, Brett Lee, Monty Panesar, Morne Morkel

