'Asli Pathaan to Yahi Hai': Shah Rukh Khan Reacts After Irfan Pathan Shares Adorable Clip of His Son

Be it within the film industry or elsewhere, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s fandom knows no barriers. His massive fanbase has a new, adorable addition in former India allrounder Irfan Pathan’s younger son Suleiman who was spotted dancing to the tune of “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” from SRK’s recent blockbuster hit Pathaan.

Pathan shared a clip of Suleiman’s cute performance on Twitter, tagging Shah Rukh in the post. Underlining his child’s craze for SRK and his dance numbers, Irfan tweeted, “Khansaab, please add one more cutest fan to your list.”

Khansaab @iamsrk please add one more cutest fan in your list… pic.twitter.com/peCMLOorbJ— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 22, 2023

Shah Rukh reacted to Suleiman’s dance moves, labelling the two-year-old kid as “Chota Pathaan.”

Addressing Irfan , SRK noted on Twitter, “Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla. Chota Pathaan. (He is more talented than you. Junior Pathaan).”

Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla….chota Pathaan https://t.co/gK0rumQC5a— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2023

In the viral footage, Irfan can be seen enjoying a fun-filled session with his Suleiman. The toddler was sitting calmly on the floor when his father went on to play the popular dance number on his phone. Seemingly hooked to the beats, Suleiman quickly got up and adorably started shaking his legs.

Irfan, while sitting on a sofa, continued cheering for the cute dancer.

Suleiman’s cuteness has garnered significant traction from Twitter users.

Apart from Shah Rukh, his dance moves won the hearts of numerous users.

A user was quick to acknowledge, “Asli Pathaan to yahi hai. (The real pathaan is here).”

Asli Pathaan to yahi hai ❤️— ruchi kokcha (@ruchikokcha) March 22, 2023

An SRK fan wrote, “One new fan added successfully to SRK fans List.”

One new fan added successfully in SRK fans List….😊❤️— Shah Rukh ẞakoban(🅹🅰🆆🅰🅽) (@IamSrk_Bakoban) March 22, 2023

Overwhelmed by his adorable dance moves, another user termed Suleiman a “cutie pie.”

Cutie pie— Shahjhan Malik (She/Her) (@shahjhan_malikk) March 22, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

Kya baat hai , Chhote pathan 😍🥳— ममता राजगढ़ (@rajgarh_mamta1) March 23, 2023

Sabhi chote chote bache tak Jhoome rahe hai #Pathaan song per @iamsrk sabhi ke face pe khushi lane ke liye shukriya Khaan Saab ye aap hi kar sakte hai.. Creates History 👑Bache bhude Jawan sab dekh rahe hai PATHAAN— Sayyad Noor (@sayyadnoor72) March 22, 2023

Irfan was part of the Legends Cricket League, a star-studded tournament, in which he represented the Indian Maharajas. The Maharajas, captained by legendary Indian batter Gautam Gambhir, however, failed to qualify for the final in the three-team competition. They were knocked out by the Shahid Afridi-led Asia Lions in the Eliminator game.

Irfan was also not at his best during the campaign. In his five appearances, the 38-year-old managed just 50 runs with the bat and picked up just two wickets in total.

