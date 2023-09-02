Australia Clinch Series Against South Africa With 8-wicket Win in Second T20I at Kingsmead

Matthew Short and captain Mitchell Marsh powered Australia to a series-clinching eight-wicket win over South Africa in the second Twenty20 international at Kingsmead on Friday.

Seamers Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis took three wickets each as South Africa were restricted to 164 for eight after being sent in.

It was nowhere near enough as Short (66) and Marsh (79 not out) took Australia to victory with 31 balls to spare. The pair put on 100 for the second wicket off 47 balls.

Abbott, who took three for 22, was named man of the match.

“The pitch probably suited the bowlers tonight. A lot of credit has to go to the batsmen, it wasn’t easy for batting," he said.

Marsh played his second unbeaten innings after scoring a career-best 92 not out in his side’s 111-run win in the first game at the same venue on Wednesday.

He made his runs off 39 balls with eight fours and six sixes.

Opening batsman Short hit seven fours and four sixes off 30 balls in his second international match.

“A series win in South Africa isn’t easy to come by," said Marsh. “All our bowlers were fantastic."

Temba Bavuma gave South Africa a fast start, scoring 35 off 17 balls before he was Abbott’s first victim.

South Africa lost four wickets for ten runs in 17 balls, including a double-wicket maiden by Ellis, as they slumped to 46 for four. Ellis finished with three for 25.

Captain Aiden Markram hit 49 and put on 51 for the fifth wicket with Tristan Stubbs (27) in a partial recovery by the hosts.

The third and final match is also in Durban on Sunday.