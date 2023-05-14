Australia to Host Test Series vs Pakistan and West Indies in Unusually Narrow Window

Teams from three countries will tour Australia next summer, Cricket Australia said on Sunday, with the men’s test fixtures taking place during a truncated window in December and January.

The Pakistan series will begin with a test in Perth from December 14 to 18 followed by the traditional Boxing Day test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30.

The New Year test is set for the Sydney Cricket Ground from January n 3 to 7, though Adelaide has also expressed interest in hosting the match.

Cricket Australia is expected to discuss hosting arrangement with the New South Wales state government.

The first test of the West Indies series will be in Adelaide, before the teams travel to Brisbane for a day-night test.

Australia will play three one-dayers and three Twenty20 matches against the West Indies in February, in the build-up to next year’s T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

Australia’s women’s will also play three ODIs and three T20s against the West Indies, followed by a multi-format series against South Africa culminating in a one-off test - the first meeting between the teams in the longest format of the game.

