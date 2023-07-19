Australia vs England Live Cricket Streaming 4th Ashes Test: How to Watch AUS vs ENG Coverage on TV And Online

Australia and England will be gearing up for their clash in the 4th Test of the Ashes Series. The series currently stands at 2-1 in favour of Australia and the way this series has played out no team seems to be with an advantage and looks evenly matched.

England has no other option but to win the match if they want to win the series. The home team won the last game and has made a comeback in the series after losing the first two matches by close margins. The English batters will have to perform better if they want to win the series. They will have to support their captain who has been performing tremendously and fighting lone battles.

Australia on the other side, will be looking to bounce back and clinch the series in the 4th Test. The visitors have played incredibly well during the series with their Captain Pat Cummins leading from the front with the most wickets for them in the series. The main concern for the Aussies is their star spinner and third-highest wicket-taker of all time Nathan Lyon is injured and that has left a hole in their bowling attack which they need to fix.

This series has been amazing to say the least with nail-biting encounters that have gone down to the wire and no less should be expected from the 4th Test of the famed series.

When will the Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test be played?

The 4th Ashes Test between Australia and England will occur on July 19th, Wednesday.

Where will the Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test be played?

The 4th Ashes Test between Australia and England will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test start?

The 4th Ashes Test between Australia and England will start at 3:30 PM IST on July 19th, Wednesday.

How to live stream the Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test?

Fans can live stream the 4th Ashes Test between Australia and England on the SonyLiv App & Website.

How to watch Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test on TV?

The 4th Ashes Test between Australia and England will be televised live on Sony Sports Network

What are the Probable 11 of Australia vs England for the 4th Ashes Test?

Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

England (Probable XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Stuart Broad