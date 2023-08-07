Australia's Extended Squad for World Cup 2023: Pat Cummins to Lead, Marnus Labuschagne Dropped

Marnus Labuschagne’s World Cup dreams have taken a massive hit as he failed to find a spot in Australia’s extended 18-member squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, starting October 5 in India. As stated by Cricket Australia in an official release, the uncapped duo of leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha and all-rounder Aaron Hardie have been picked in the squad, which would later be trimmed to 15.

Labuschagne has played 30 of Australia’s 38 matches since his debut in early 2020 and was part of the team that won a three-match series in India in March this year.

As per the ICC regulations, the squads must be finalised prior to September 28, with Australia’s first game at this year’s World Cup coming against hosts India in Chennai on October 8.

“We view a period of enforced rest for Pat as a positive ahead of this important World Cup campaign,” Australia’s selection chair George Bailey said in a statement.

“There are still a number of games he could play before the World Cup which is more than enough for him to have a strong preparation,” he added.

Bailey believes the squad is well-balanced and is confident Australia can claim a sixth World Cup title following their previous successes in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

“This side has been extremely impressive for several years in limited-overs cricket. There is an enormous amount of skill and experience in the group, which you need in a World Cup" Bailey said.

The Aussies are set to play a five-match series in South Africa in September will be the first assignment of the Pat Cummins-led side, the cricket board said. Skipper Cummins sustained a wrist injury during the recent Ashes series that will keep him out of the three-match T20 series in South Africa preceding the one-dayers. Cummins last played an ODI match in November 2022 and has captained Australia in the format in just two matches

In his absence, Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia in the T20 series in South Africa.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will miss the ODIs in South Africa as he expects the arrival of his first child and will join the team in India for a three-match ODI series in September.

Five-time champions Australia will begin their World Cup campaign with an Oct. 8 clash with hosts India in Chennai.

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

