Australia's Jhye Richardson Ruled Out Of ODI World Cup Due To Hamstring Injury

With the ICC ODI World Cup inching closer, Australia have announced their extended squad for the mega event and the two preparatory ODI series in South Africa and India. The 18-man squad had no mention of Jhye Richardson as the pacer continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Over the past few years, Richardson’s international career has seen enough turbulence due to frequent injury issues. He failed to represent Australia in the 2019 edition of the ODI World Cup after suffering a shoulder injury just ahead of the marquee tournament. The situation is quite the same after four years as Richardson will be sidelined during this year’s ODI World Cup as well as the start of the home summer.

Speaking about Richardson’s exclusion from the ODI World Cup squad, Australia’s chair of selectors George Bailey said this break would be helpful for the pacer to return to his full potential.

“He’s really keen to get this right, and if that means taking a little bit of time at the start of this summer, then we’re happy to do that and Jhye’s happy to do that. So it’ll be a more calculated build for him as we go,” Bailey said during a media interaction, as quoted by Fox Sports.

The former cricketer could not reveal any date for Richardson’s comeback but confirmed that “things are going well.”

Jhye Richardson has been out of cricket since sustaining a hamstring strain on January 4 while playing for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL). He was expected to return in the final game where reigning champions Perth would defend their title against Brisbane Heat. However, Richardson took almost two months to become fully fit. He made a comeback in a domestic game for his club side Fremantle. In the 50-over clash against Wanneroo, the West Australian bowler had picked three wickets in four overs before recurring the hamstring injury.

Richardson was part of Australia’s 16-man squad which would tour India to play a three-match ODI series in March. But he was ruled out of the away series, with Nathan Elis being called up as a replacement. Due to the injury recurrence, Richardson also could not participate in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) where he was set to represent Mumbai Indians.