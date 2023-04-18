CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Autobiography of Cricketer Faf du Plessis to Release Next Month

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 17:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Faf du Plessis's new book.

In Faf du Plessis's autobiography 'Faf Through Fire', the South African cricketer has penned down an account of his journey of self-discovery, struggles and triumphs, and love for the game

In a deeply introspective memoir, to be out in May this year, South African cricketer Faf du Plessis has penned down an account of his journey of self-discovery, struggles and triumphs, and love for the game.

In “Faf Through Fire", published Penguin Random House India’s Ebury Press imprint, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain claims to take readers on a journey of self-discovery, “tracing his growth from a young man with a questionable moral compass outside of cricket to a respected and admired leader known for his integrity, values, and empathy for his teammates".

The former captain of the South African cricket team opens up about his experiences with some of the leading international cricketers including MS Dhoni, Gary Kirsten, Stephen Fleming, Graeme Smith, and AB de Villiers.

“I am very excited about my book, ‘Faf Through Fire’, being launched in India. I have always felt at home here and I have been extremely blessed to receive immense support while playing in India over the years. I hope that the readers enjoy reading it as much as I loved sharing it," du Plessis said in a statement.

RELATED NEWS

The 38-year-old has 22 centuries and 56 half-centuries to his name in more than 200 Test and ODI cricket matches.

“Most of you would have seen Faf Du Plessis play and lead his team on the cricket field but few do you know the person behind the cricketer and what drives him? Faf Through Fire will answer all these questions and some more," Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Penguin Random House India, said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
