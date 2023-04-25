I Came Running into the Field and then Began Thinking About What to Do': Axar Patel

Axar Patel opened up about an awkward situation he had to face after Delhi Capitals lost three wickets in a single over during their encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. The all-rounder revealed that he had to leave his coffee in the dressing room after his team suffered a rare collapse, forcing him to come in early to bat.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Axar said that he had already ordered a coffee and had no clue about the sudden fall of wickets. “I immediately left the glass as it was when I learned that three wickets have fallen in the over. I came running into the ground and then began thinking about what to do,” he said.

Hyderabad spinner Washington Sundar was the man behind the damage. Coming to bowl the seventh over, he got rid of in-form David Warner in the second delivery. Then he sent off Sarfaraz Khan before picking up the wicket of Aman Hakim Khan in the final delivery. Following the demolition, the Capitals went 5-man down for just 65 runs in 8 overs, when Axar Patel and Manish Pandey initiated the rescue operation.

Mainly recognized as a bowling all-rounder, Axar Patel has remodeled his game, putting more effort into enhancing his batting prowess. His bat has come to the rescue for the Delhi unit on several occasions and the Hyderabad fixture was no exception. Axar took the game deep and stitched a crucial 69-run partnership with Pandey. The Southpaw added 34 runs to the scoresheet while hitting four boundaries. Riding on his contribution and Pandey’s 34, Delhi posted a worth-fighting 144 runs on the board.

Axar Patel was equally brilliant with the ball. He picked up two important wickets during his four-over spell, conceding just 21 runs. Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram and Mayank Agarwal fell victim to his mystic spin. The other Delhi bowlers were also at their best. With a task to defend the paltry target, they showed tremendous fighting spirit and managed to restrict Hyderabad to 137 runs, registering their second victory of this IPL season. Courtesy of his all-around performance, Axar took home the Player of the Match award.

