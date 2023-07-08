Baba Aparajith Turns 29: Tamil Nadu-Born Cricketer’s Career So Far

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABA APARAJITH: With a knack of producing big knocks and picking up wickets in crunch situations, Baba Aparajith is one of the finest cricketers to represent Tamil Nadu in recent times. The batting all-rounder had made his Ranji Trophy debut at the age of 17 in November 2011. On his Ranji debut, the teenager was up against Baroda. A technically sound batter, Aparajith soon cemented his spot in the Tamil Nadu squad.

In List A cricket, he made his debut in September 2012. Having spent more than a decade in the domestic circuit, Aparajith has 4571 runs and 61 wickets under his belt in first-class cricket. His last first-class game was against Saurashtra earlier this year in 2022. He had played a fine knock of 45 in the first innings of that fixture. Tamil Nadu had managed to clinch a 59-run victory in that game.

As Baba Aparajith celebrates his 29th birthday today, it is time to take a look at the Chennai-born cricketer’s career so far.

Just a year after making his Ranji Trophy debut, Baba Aparajith got a golden chance to prove his mettle in international cricket and the teenager embraced the opportunity gleefully. Aparajith’s spectacular all-round prowess guided Indian cricket team in lifting the U-19 World Cup trophy in 2012. Aparajith had scored 171 runs in that competition. In the bowling unit, he excelled having claimed five wickets in the tournament.

Baba Aparjith notched up his maiden double century, representing South Zone in the 2013-14 season of the Duleep Trophy. He came up with another 200-plus score in the same season. In first-class cricket, Aparajith claimed his maiden five-wicket haul during a game against Australia A in 2015.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Baba Aparajith’s was part of the Chennai Super Kings side from 2013 to 2015. At the 2014 IPL auction, he was signed by the Chennai-based franchise at his base price of Rs 10 Lakh. Two years later, he was roped in by the Rising Pune Supergiants team.

In first-class cricket, Baba Aparajith has an average of 38.73. He has 11 centuries and 23 half centuries to his name in this format. In List A cricket, he has till now scored 3768 runs at an average of 45.39 in 100 matches.