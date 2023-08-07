Babar Azam Becomes Second Batsman After Chris Gayle to Score 10 T20 Centuries

Pakistan captain Babar Azam continued his astonishing form in Lanka Premier League and scored a fine century on Monday in the match between Galle Titans and Colombo Strikers. The premier Pakistan batter became the second batsman to score 10 T20 centuries. He scored 104 runs off 59 balls to help Colombo Strikers earn a crucial victory in the LPL 2023 match.

He slammed 8 fours and 5 sixes to stamp his authority over the Galle Titans’ bowlers.

The 28-year-old became the second batter after Chris Gayle (22) to score 10 or plus centuries in T20s. While he is the first Asian to achieve the feat as Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli is second on the list with eight centuries.

Most T20 Centuries

Chris Gayle - 22 in 463 matches

Babar Aam - 10 in 264 matches

Michael Klinger - 8 in 206 matches

David Warner - 8 in 356 matches

Virat Kohli - 8 in 374 matches

Babar has been a consistent performer with the bat when it comes to the shortest format as he also has three international centuries to his name thus far in his brilliant career.

In the first three innings this season, Babar scored 107 runs for Colombo Strikers.

Earlier, Azam said he will to learn new things from the senior teams in the Colombo Strikers set-up.

He added, “My mindset is always positive. I will give my 100% to Colombo Strikers. We have a good range of players, a good combination of seniors and juniors on the side. Dickwella and I play a lot of cricket together and know each other well. I think 4-5 from the team will be playing for Sri Lanka, that’s good for us, good for their team and good for youngsters to learn new things from experienced senior players. When you share a dressing room with senior players you take positive things."

Azam also stated that the Lanka Premier League 2023 will help him to adapt to different conditions in Asia as many upcoming international tournaments will take place in the Asian subcontinent including ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and Asia Cup.

“Whenever you play different leagues, in different conditions you end up learning a lot. I try my level best to perform well. I adapt to different conditions while facing different bowlers from Asia because we have a lot of cricket coming up in Asia. We have Asia Cup, the Afghanistan series and the World Cup as well. I will try to focus, adapt to the conditions, and face good spinners to prepare for these upcoming big tournaments," he concluded.