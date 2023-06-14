'Babar Azam Can Surpass Virat Kohli': Pakistan Legend Imran Khan's Staggering Remarks

Who’s the best batter in the sub-continent, if not the world? It’s an unending debate that revolves around the two stalwarts of the game – India’s Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Babar Azam. The former, who has also served as the captain of Team India for a brief period of time, is regarded as one of the legends of the modern era while the latter has experienced a meteoric rise in his career in the recent past. Babar has been one of the top performers in his country and keeps on garnering praise from the legends of the game.

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, in a conversation with a local journalist, stated that both Kohli and Babar belong to the same class of batters. The legendary former all-rounder, however, feels that the current Pakistan captain has the capability to shatter all records of Kohli in the future.

“I haven’t recently seen cricket, but I believe that Virat Kohli and Babar Azam belong to the same class. Babar Azam can surpass Virat Kohli; he is that good, from what I have seen,” Imran Khan said.

Due to the diplomatic situation between the two nations, their cricketing ties have been confined to ICC tournaments only. Kohli and Babar don’t often play against each other but whenever they do, they meet and greet each other with open hearts.

There is a sense of mutual respect between both cricketers which has also been admitted by them in public. In an interview during Asia Cup last year, Kohli heaped praise on the Pakistan captain saying, “Babar is a very nice guy. I have always had good conversations with him. I am not sure about kinship since he is much younger than me, but there is respect. There is always respect.”

“He was always keen to learn. He spoke to me after our game in the 2019 World Cup. I have always said he is keen to learn, and there’s no surprise that he is playing like this in all formats of the game. He is obviously a very talented player,” he added.

Run comparison between Virat and Babar