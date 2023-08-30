'Well Done on Making Him Fantasy Captain': Fans Hail Babar Azam, Ifthikar Ahmed Following Brilliant Tons Against Nepal in Asia Cup 2023 Opener

Pakistan opened their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with an incredible batting performance as they made 342 runs for the loss of 6 wickets against Nepal in the curtain raiser of the event in Multan.

The team’s skipper Babar Azam led the charge as he scored an incredible 151 runs, while Ifthikar Ahmed made an unbeaten 109 runs in quickfire fashion.

Fans and pundits alike took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their admiration for the Pakistani batsmen, who came up big on the day.

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan shared a post that read, “Babar Azam showcasing his brilliance once again with a superb! When it comes to scoring runs, he’s in a league of his own."

Aakash Chopra posted, “19 ODI tons in just 102 innings. Babar Azam’s consistency is unreal. Note to self: well done on making him your Captain in Fantasy Cricket today"

On fan posted, “@babarazam258 151(131) and ifthikar Ahmed quick 109 ( 71) partnership helps pakisthan to reach High scoring Total 342-6 in opener match against Nepal"

One user posted, “150 for Babar Azam….!!!! This is just incredible batting from the Pakistan great, What an acceleration and completed 150 from just 129 balls."

While anther update read, “How good a player Babar Azam is ? Only 8th year into his ODI career and he’s already Pakistan’s greatest batsman and one of the top 5 ODI batsmen of all-time. Just a World Cup in Babar Azam’s hand will complete this beautiful game."

Pakistan set Nepal a target of 343 runs to score to win the opening game of the continental tournament.