Pakistan's Squad for Asia Cup 2023, Afghanistan ODIs Announced; Shan Masood-Ihsanullah Snubbed

The Pakistan Cricket Board have announced Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 as well as the ODI series against Afghanistan. PCB’s official release revealed a list of 18 players led by Babar Azam who have been selected for the Asia Cup which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a hybrid model.

The Men in Green will also play a 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan that will take place in Sri Lanka between August 22-26. Later on, the squad of 18 players will be trimmed down to 15 for the Asia Cup that is slated to get underway on August 30 with hosts Pak set to clash with Nepal in the opening clash of the continental tournament.

Babar Azam will lead the side and star all-rounder Shadab Khan continues as his deputy. Big names such as Mohammad Rizwan, and Mohammad Haris have been included while the team’s pace department will be spearheaded by Shaheen Shah Afridi, with fellow speedsters Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr at his company.

ALSO READ| ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Shifted to October 14, Eight More Matches Rescheduled

Among some notable exclusions, Shan Masood and Ihsanullah, both of whom were part of the Pakistan squad for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand have been excluded. Faheem Ashraf, the pace bowling all-rounder has been recalled after a gap of two years. He last played for Pakistan in an ODI match against England in July 2021.

Many players from the current Pakistan squad are currently occupied with duties in the Lanka Premier League 2023 including captain Babar who has been in red form hot. Whereas Shaheen Afridi is playing the Hundred, all those players will join up with the rest of the squad on August 18 in Sri Lanka.

Elsewhere, a three-day camp will be organised from August 14 to 16 at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore before the team leaves for Sri Lanka. They are scheduled to land in Hambantota on August 18.

ALSO READ| ODI World Cup 2023 Updated Full Schedule as ICC Reschedules 9 Matches

According to the release from the PCB, the squads were finalised with inputs from the men’s selection committee including Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and secretary Hassan Cheema.

Pakistan’s squad for Asia Cup 2023 and Afghanistan ODIs:

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir and Saud Shakeel (only for Afghanistan series), Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.