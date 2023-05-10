Pakistan Likely to Play ODI World Cup 2023 Games in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru: Report

Babar Azam-led Pakistan are set to travel to India for the ODI World Cup 2023 in the latest developments having earlier threatened to boycott the World Cup given their standoff against BCCI over the Asia Cup 2023. BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier stated that the Indian team wouldn’t travel across the border to play the Asia Cup, and as per the latest reports, the continental tournament could be hosted by Sri Lanka amid support from other boards.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had threatened to refuse to travel to India for the ODI World Cup later this year but it seems that the Pakistani team will after all travel to India and will play their matches in four Southern Indian cities, namely - Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the Men in Green will lock horns with Rohit Sharma and Co on October 15.

There are still some details that need to be ironed out, the PCB are said to be having some qualms over playing their marquee clash against India in Ahmedabad. The report adds that PCB chief Najam Sethi had recently visited the ICC office in Dubai to voice his concern regarding the matter.

While Pakistan have agreed to travel to India, they are reportedly set to play their matches across four venues, all of them based in South India. The PCB have agreed to play the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad, should the Babar Azam-led unit go all the way.

A tentative schedule has been prepared by the BCCI so far, with a final confirmation set to arrive after the end of the IPL 2023 season.

Pakistan will play multiple matches in Chennai, apart from their other fixtures in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The capital of Tamil Nadu is known for its peaceful and sporting crowds which is why they are likely to host Babar and his men for multiple games.

In total, 12 venues have been finalized to stage the 48 matches which will be held during the ODI World Cup 2023, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad set to host the inaugural game and the final.

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, which hosted the final in the 2011 edition might get one of the semifinals, while other host cities apart from the three aforementioned Southern venues include Kolkata, Delhi, Indore, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Rajkot, and Raipur.

