Babar Azam Rejects Half Million USD ILT20 Contract, Likely to Play in BPL 2024: Report

The Pakistan cricketers are always in demand when it comes to the overseas T20 leagues. Since the Indians are unavailable, the franchises go bonkers to have the best cricketers from other countries in the sub-continent. Babar Azam is one such player who has been entertaining the fans with his strokeplay in tournaments like the Caribbean Premier League, Big Bash League, Lankan Premier League and many more. However, his fans in the UAE might get discouraged by his absence in the next edition of the ILT20.

According to media reports, the Pakistan captain is likely to miss out on the second season of ILT20, scheduled to take place in January-February 2024. Babar seems to have declined a whopping half million USD ILT20 contract due to image rights disputes and issues related to terms of payment.

It has also been learned that the ILT20 organisers were mulling over having Babar as a brand ambassador of the league as well. But now, he would give the T20 league in the UAE a miss to turn up for the Bangladesh Premier League which is set to begin on January 10 next year.

Shaheen Shah Afridi strikes gold in ILT20

Babar’s absence in the ILT20 would see his teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi becoming the highest-earning cricketer of the league. The left-arm quick has been signed by the Desert Vipers for a lucrative package of $400,000 and additional image rights compensation. The interesting part of Afridi’s contract is if any other team signs a player at a monetary value higher than the Pakistan speedster, his paycheck will see an automatic raise.

Following the huge success of the opening season earlier this year, the organisers of ILT20 are aiming to make the forthcoming edition ‘bigger and better’. The tournament will be played in the window of January 19-February 18 next year.