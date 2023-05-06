Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli And Hashim Amla to Break ODI Record

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has surpassed Virat Kohli and Hashim Amla to become the fastest batter to breach the 5000-run mark in men’s ODI history.

The historic moment came during the Pakistan captain’s 117-run knock in the fourth game of the ongoing ODI home series against New Zealand on Friday.

Babar has taken 97 innings to achieve the feat, while Kohli reached the milestone in 114 innings.

The Pakistani star has been a dominant figure in the 50-over format.

He overtook South Africa legend Hashim Amla, who held the previous record of fastest to 5000 ODI runs taking 101 innings to get there.

Celebrating another record broken by the No.1 ODI batter 👏@babarazam258 - the quickest to 5️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in the format 🫡#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/brUFZRxYzF— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 5, 2023

Babar setting a new record has resulted in fans praising him on social media leading to inevitable comparisons with Kohli.

Fastest to 18 ODI hundreds:Babar Azam - 97 innings Hashim Amla - 102 inningsDavid Warner - 115 inningsVirat Kohli - 119 inningsAB de Villiers - 159 innings#PAKvNZ#BabarAzam #PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/gw8cF826G4 — The Pak Cric Blog (@thepakcricblog) May 6, 2023

Former Pakistani cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq congratulated Babar, saying, “You are the king of this format. Keep shining and keep going strong.”

Congratulations to @babarazam258 on achieving yet another https://t.co/KJ5GJYCHTS are the king of this format.Keep shining and keep going strong. https://t.co/ahLkA9CsgA— Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) May 5, 2023

A fan showed Babar’s exceptional stats against the SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).

Runs against SENA in first 5000 ODI runs:2659 - Babar at 54.3 average1833 - Kohli at 48.2 average But bro Babar nay to minnows Kay against fastest 5000 runs banaye. ©️Akram Afridi#icc#ViratKohli#BabarAzam#IPL2O23#BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/PklH6hnT3f — Rashid khâñ (@iamrashid777) May 6, 2023

Another predicted Babar to become the fastest to score 6000 ODI runs as well.

Kohli took 136 innings to achieve the feat while Hashim Amla took 123 innings.

Fastest 6000 Runs in Odi : 🇿🇦Hasim Amla 123 Innings, 🇮🇳Virat Kohli 136 innings, 🇳🇿Ks Williamson 139 innings, 🇦🇺Da Warner 139 Innings, Babar Azam Nai Agar 23 Innings Mai 912 Runs Bandiya tu Fastest 6000 runs bhi Babar Azam K nam hojaye Ga— Adil Khan (@AdilKha10602245) May 6, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

Viv Richards held the record of fastest to 5K ODI runs from 1987-2015Virat Kohli equalled the record of fastest to 5K ODI runs in 2013 Hashima Amla held the record of fastest to 5K ODI runs from 2015-2023 Babar Azam now holds the record of fastest to 5K ODI runs#BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/9iH94BdAJM — Hassan Bilal (@hbstats22) May 5, 2023

Fastest Asian batter to 5000 ODI runs (by inns): 97 - Babar Azam* 114 - Virat Kohli 118 - Shikhar Dhawan 126 - Sourav Ganguly 135 - MS Dhoni 135 - Gautam Gambhir #PAKvNZ #PAKvsNZ — Shashikant Singh (@shashi_CB) May 5, 2023

Babar Azam, at the age of 28, has a higher batting average than both Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.#BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/y7aJgRIfvh— Syed Tahir (@SyedTah51256136) May 5, 2023

Babar-led Pakistan had already bagged the ODI series against New Zealand with three back-to-back victories before going into the fourth ODI in Karachi.

The hosts batted first on the occasion and put up 334 runs in 50 overs. Apart from Babar, Salman Ali Agha and Shan Masood starred with the bat.

While Agha scored 46-ball 58, Masood made 44 off 55 deliveries. Matt Henry was the only standout bowler for the Kiwis and got three wickets to his name.

Coming to chase the mammoth total, New Zealand could not cope with Pakistan’s fiery bowling attack. After an early departure of the top order, captain Tom Latham and Mark Chapman tried to rescue the visitors but could not take them across the victory line.

Pakistan spinner Usama Mir scalped four wickets, while pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr fetched three. Among others, Haris Rauf picked up two wickets and Shaheen Afridi grabbed one.

