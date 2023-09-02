CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVEPakistan Playing XIVirat KohliIND VS PAK Dream11Pallekele Weather
Home » Cricket Home » 'Bahot Saare Padosiyon ke TV Bach Gye': Cricket Fraternity And Fans React After IND vs PAK Washed Out
2-MIN READ

'Bahot Saare Padosiyon ke TV Bach Gye': Cricket Fraternity And Fans React After IND vs PAK Washed Out

Curated By: Amar Sunil Panicker

News18.com

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 23:56 IST

Sri Lanka

Irfan Pathan insinuated that India could have come off the match with a sigh of relief after barely being able to register a decent total.

Irfan Pathan insinuated that India could have come off the match with a sigh of relief after barely being able to register a decent total.

Many people shared their throughts on the epic clash between India vs Pakistan being washed out on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The big game between India vs Pakistan looked to be a thriller. Shaheen Afridi showed why he is amongst the best by cleaning up the Indian top order along with fellow pacer, Haris Rauf. Pressure looked to be against India but the likes of Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya helped to set a target of 266. But the second innings never began due to rains interrupting the game and eventually being washed out. After the marquee clash of India vs Pakistan was washed out, the internet reacted to the game being called off.

Former Indian fast-bowler, Irfan Pathan hinted that a lot of TVs were saved thanks to the match being washed out. Pakistan looked very likely to grab the win but thankfully rains saved India and will look ahead to their clash against Nepal to secure their spot in the semi-finals.

Former PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi expressed his disappointment with the match being washed out and criticised the Asian Cricket Council for not taking the weather into consideration when giving Sri Lanka the right to co-host the tournament. He even went on to say there is politics being considered over sporting decisions.

Some interesting memes also popped up on X (Formerly known as Twitter regarding the washout sharing the disappointment of the match ending in no result.

Safe to say that many think that India got saved from embarrassment in the Asia Cup thanks to the rains. Let’s see how the Men in Blue come back from this.

Tags:
  1. India vs Pakistan
  2. Shaheen Afridi
  3. Asia Cup 2023
  4. Irfan Pathan
  5. najam sethi
  6. Virat Kohli
  7. rohit sharma
first published:September 02, 2023, 23:56 IST
last updated:September 02, 2023, 23:56 IST