'Bahot Saare Padosiyon ke TV Bach Gye': Cricket Fraternity And Fans React After IND vs PAK Washed Out

The big game between India vs Pakistan looked to be a thriller. Shaheen Afridi showed why he is amongst the best by cleaning up the Indian top order along with fellow pacer, Haris Rauf. Pressure looked to be against India but the likes of Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya helped to set a target of 266. But the second innings never began due to rains interrupting the game and eventually being washed out. After the marquee clash of India vs Pakistan was washed out, the internet reacted to the game being called off.

Bahot saare Padosiyon ke TV bach gaye aaj;)— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 2, 2023

Former Indian fast-bowler, Irfan Pathan hinted that a lot of TVs were saved thanks to the match being washed out. Pakistan looked very likely to grab the win but thankfully rains saved India and will look ahead to their clash against Nepal to secure their spot in the semi-finals.

How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in…— Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) September 2, 2023

Former PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi expressed his disappointment with the match being washed out and criticised the Asian Cricket Council for not taking the weather into consideration when giving Sri Lanka the right to co-host the tournament. He even went on to say there is politics being considered over sporting decisions.

Why cannot they play like this if it rains in Kandy on 2nd September?#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #AsiaCup23 pic.twitter.com/dQEOjv0Jzn— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) August 31, 2023

Some interesting memes also popped up on X (Formerly known as Twitter regarding the washout sharing the disappointment of the match ending in no result.

Master Plan by Our Captain Rohit Sharma.Foreseen the future that match is going to be abandoned & batted at first & sacrificed his wicket to test other batters.— CMA Monesh (@Cmamonesh) September 2, 2023

Safe to say that many think that India got saved from embarrassment in the Asia Cup thanks to the rains. Let’s see how the Men in Blue come back from this.