‘Baithega Mere Saath?’: KL Rahul Offers Lift to Mohammed Siraj at Airport

KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj had a sudden encounter at the parking zone of the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, March 22. In a video posted by a paparazzi on Instagram, Rahul and Siraj could be spotted looking for their cars. While the Indian batter did not endure much hassle, Siraj was snapped clueless, looking here and there and questioning, “Gaadi kidhar hain? (Where is the car?)”. Rahul waited for his national teammate and smilingly asked Siraj if he wanted a lift. The star opener could be heard saying, “Baithega mere saath? (Wanna sit with me?)”

Both Rahul and Siraj were part of the Indian squad, which is coming off a disappointing loss to Australia in the just-concluded One-day International series. Winning the opening ODI, the Men in Blue had taken an early lead in the three-match series. But in the subsequent fixtures, they fell short of Australia’s lethal bowling attack and lost the home series 2-1.

Rahul, who looked quite pale in the earlier Border-Gavaskar Trophy, made a roaring comeback in the ODI series as he turned out to be one of India’s standout batters. The opener played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 75 during the hosts’ 5-wicket victory in the first game. Though he failed to replicate the performance in the second match, the 30-year-old enjoyed a good rhythm in the last one. Stepping on the crease in a pressure situation, Rahul scored a well-composed 32 off 50 balls but failed to take his side across the victory line.

Siraj, on the other hand, also had a memorable outing. The right-arm pacer wrapped up the ODI series with 5 wickets under his belt. Siraj lit up the show in the first match, ripping through the Australian lower order with three wickets.

Rahul and Siraj will now be looking forward to the Indian Premier League (IPL), slated to begin on March 31. Rahul will continue to lead Lucknow Super Giants in the showpiece franchise tournament and will play his first game against Delhi Capitals on April 1. Meanwhile, Siraj will bolster the pace attack of Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will lock horns against Mumbai Indians in their opening encounter on April 2.

